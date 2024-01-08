Victoria Beckham's 'plumpening' nighttime skincare routine is so extreme

One thing about Victoria Beckham is that she can make anything, and we mean anything, look chic. Even while sporting a bathrobe with her face entirely concealed by a skincare device in the form of a massive LED mask, the ex-Spice Girl remains glamorous as ever.

The wife of former footballer David Beckham has been known as a fashion guru for many years now, but it's only been in recent times that her brand has ventured into the skincare and beauty space, and so when she shared the photo of her partaking in the slightly scary-looking LED therapy, it sparked quite the reaction and intrigue.

But fear not, because the at-home treatment does have many benefits and is perfectly safe, if a little jarring to look at. So how does it really work? And what does it do? We spoke to experts to get a rundown of Victoria Beckham's nightly skincare regime…

© Instagram Victoria Beckham uses LED face masks regularly

What is an LED mask?

First things first, what is a LED mask and what's the big deal with their popularity? Dr Leah Totton, former winner of BBC's The Apprentice and founder of Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics, told HELLO!: "LED stands for light-emitting diode, a non-invasive treatment that offers a range of clinically proven benefits for the skin."

The medical and cosmetic doctor continued: "LED masks work by emitting wavelengths that target various skin concerns, penetrating the skin at a cellular level. Each colour of light penetrates the skin at a different level, triggering specific responses."

HELLO! also asked Sharin Shafer, Founder of Skinfluencer , for her take: "They have become popular as they are affordable and accessible. They are a safe, pain-free and entirely non-invasive way to treat a host of different skin concerns. An LED mask can diminish dark spots, lessen scars, battle breakouts and stimulate collagen synthesis, while helping your skin become stronger, firmer, plumper, smoother and brighter."

What does an LED mask do?

The million pound question is what do they do for your skin? As Leah explained, they're multi-functional, and so the results you get depend on how you use them.

"Red light therapy stimulates collagen production, improving skin plumpness, elasticity, and hydration for a more youthful appearance. Green light therapy evens skin tone and addresses pigmentation issues. Additionally, it can reduce inflammation. Blue light therapy, with its unique wavelengths, combats acne-causing bacteria and targets sebaceous glands to reduce excess oil production. It also enhances overall skin texture."

© Alamy

Sharin, meanwhile, told HELLO!: "The light waves penetrate the skin barrier to trigger intracellular reactions, which vary based on the wavelength of light used. The benefits depend on the colour of the light because each will penetrate the skin at different depths. Generally speaking, they offer red light, blue light, green light and some also offer near-infrared light."

Are they worth the hype?

VB certainly thinks so! The good news is, LED masks are suitable for all skin types and do not cause UV damage, so there's no harm in trying them out and channelling your inner Posh Spice. But before you go purchasing, there are some things to remember.

Dr Leah explained: "At home LED light masks are something that has gained popularity more recently, but these are not as strong as the in-clinic treatments. Whilst they cannot give the same level or rejuvenation or anti-inflammatory results as in-clinic grade LED light therapy, they are generally well tolerated and there is anecdotal evidence to support them delivering results."

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham is passionate about beauty and skincare

Dr Leah also states that it's important to remember that they need to be used in conjunction with the right skincare products to achieve optimal results.

Sharin echoed this: "I think you need to be realistic about what results you can achieve from these devices. For instance, it is best to incorporate them into your skincare routine as I suspect VB does, as a way to maintain healthy and youthful skin or prolong the effects of in-clinic treatments.

"If you are using them alone, however, they will not offer drastic improvements to your skin and indeed any results will be temporary. Remember, you will always get better results from an in-clinic treatment, whether it is energy-based or invasive."

© Instagram Victoria has been sharing her skincare secrets

Victoria Beckham's skincare secrets revealed

It's not just the LED mask that the mother-of-four is a big fan of. Taking to her Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram Stories, the fashion designer shared more insight into how she treats her skin daily, including how much she adores her 'Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum'.

"The @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty 'Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum' and 'Priming Moisturizer' combine @AugustinusBader's incredible TFC8 science with a host of clean, active ingredients to help smooth, hydrate, firm and lift the skin – all whilst helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

Posting a selfie of wearing a face mask, she added: "In between facials, I use different masks that my good friend and facialist @melaniegrantskin picks out for me to use at home."