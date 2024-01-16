Celeb couples who lived apart: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker, Victoria & David Beckham, more

Kourtney Kardashian's love story with Travis Barker began when they were neighbours, and their close proximity means they have been in no real rush to live together. After tying the knot in three separate ceremonies in 2022, the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer continued to stay in separate houses but said they were looking at uniting their blended family under one roof.

"We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away," mother-of-four Kourtney said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "When the kids are at their dad's house, I stay at [Travis'] house and there's still nights when we'll stay at each other's houses in between." Kourtney shares Mason, Penelope and Reign with her ex Scott Disick, while she has recently welcomed a baby boy called Rocky with Travis. He is also a father to Landon and Alabama.