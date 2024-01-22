Katy Perry stuns with out-of-this-world alien transformation in curve-hugging dress

Just like her hit song, Katy Perry was supernatural and extraterrestrial over the weekend as the singer underwent an eye-opening alien transformation. The American Icon judge, 39, and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 46, revamped their look with an intriguing makeover and looked out of this world gorgeous.

Katy took her Instagram to display the finished look and the first photo showed off the full extent of her makeover, which even featured prosthetic antennae and ears.

© Instagram Katy Perry's full look was out-of-this-world

The award-winning singer's skin was glowing, and her eyes were shades of lilac and pink complete with dramatic lashes to elevate the look. The popstar covered her brows to accentuate the alien vibes and wore her hair slicked back to keep the attention on the face.

Katy's outfit was no less impressive. The 'Firework' hitmaker's dress was shimmering in neutral, pearly tones and featured a dramatic, draped skirt that was cinched in at the waist perfectly.

The bodice of the dress highlighted Katy's curves beautifully and the fabric sleeves at the back extended out to give a winged effect. To complete the ensemble, Katy paired the look with sky-high glittering heels.

© Instagram Katy Perry looked incredible after her alien makeover

Although the actor donned a more subtle look, Orlando matched his fiancée with prosthetic ears and even covered his brows to join in with the alien makeover.

The Lord of the Rings star kept things simple yet smart by wearing a black tuxedo jacket with tailored trousers, complete with a smart stripe down the leg.

Naturally, the bold new look sparked some reactions from Katy's followers, many of whom were "obsessed" with her alien makeover. Although the singer didn't specify the reason or event for which she was rocking an ET look, both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner wrote a comment saying how great the pair looked the night before, hinting that the makeover was for a star-studded party.

© Instagram Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom looked incredible

Meanwhile, the couple, who are parents to three-year-old Daisy Dove, are no doubt loving enjoying mom-and-dad date night after spending their eighth anniversary apart earlier this month.

The couple, who got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019, have been dating since 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes after-party. But due to this year's Golden Globes, the betrothed pair spent the milestone apart as Orlanda was presenting at the awards without his wife in attendance.

© Jon Kopaloff Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles Event on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California

But they did enjoy a cute FaceTime moment, which Katy shared on social media. "Guess my face says it all," she wrote. The singer then shared another snap from behind the scenes of the award show, writing: "Happy 8-year anniversary doe. Guess the spell worked," she quipped with a selfie of Orlando sipping on a drink at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.