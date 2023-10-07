Katy Perry reveals her meaningful new tattoo to mark the end of an era – you have to see it

Katy Perry is concluding yet another significant era in her professional life and is marking its end with some new body art!

The singer-songwriter, 38, took to her Instagram to reveal that, as per tradition, she was getting a new tattoo to commemorate the upcoming end of her Las Vegas residency Play.

Watch in the video below as Katy documents the process of getting her 11th total tattoo, and you'll never guess what it is…

WATCH: Katy Perry's meaningful new tattoo to mark the end of an era

Eventually, after more time spent in the tattoo artist's chair, she finally revealed her new tattoo, and in true Katy Perry fashion, it's as campy and whimsical as you'd expect.

In honor of her Vegas shows, she got Play's signature icon, a toadstool mushroom, tattooed on her ring finger, a red toadstool with a yellow base.

She described the tattoo as a "tour tradition," and wrote alongside her clip: "8 more PLAY shows left so it's tour tattoo time!!!"

Katy has several small tattoos all over her body, including the word "Jesus" on her wrist, a Sanskrit phrase on her arm, and a cherry blossom on her ankle.

Most of her ink has been to commemorate her significant album eras, including a strawberry on her ankle for 2008's One of the Boys, a peppermint on her right ankle for 2010's Teenage Dream, and a prism on her left ankle for 2013's Prism.

She then added an intricate eye surrounded by solar system imagery on her wrist for 2017's Witness, plus the roman numerals "XLIX" on her finger for her Halftime Show performance at the 2015 Super Bowl.

Play, meanwhile, marked the "California Gurls" singer's first residency and kicked off on December 29, 2021 at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The run of shows have received critical acclaim for their camp value, larger than life production, a setlist full of hits and deep cuts, plus Katy's own showmanship.

Now in its tenth leg, the residency has been extended with additional shows consistently over the past year, and is currently slated to end after a nearly two-year long run on November 4.

Currently, however, Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, plus business manager Bernie Gudvi, are at the center of a legal battle over a home the couple purchased in Montecito, California.

They're being accused by Carl Westcott, 84, the founder of 1-800-Flowers, for purchasing the home disingenuously when he was not of sound mind to sell it.

The home at the crux of it all was bought by the millionaire for $11.25 million and just a couple months later, was bought by the Hollywood couple in 2020 for $15 million. However, he alleges that due to his health at the time, the sale does not hold merit. Read more about the ongoing case here.

