Billie Eilish sports distinct appearance transformation during public outing in all black

Billie Eilish was one of the many A-listers in attendance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday, November 4.

Alongside the likes of Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Keanu Reeves, Eva Longoria and more, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter shined in her own right.

As a Gucci ambassador herself, she was covered in the brand from head to toe for the outing, opting for all black all the way in her oversized tracksuit.

Billie Eilish's poolside message

She wore a jacket and track pants, emblazoned all over in the brand logo, which she'd paired with boots, a small chain bag, and a headscarf over her shock of black and red hair, plus a pair of tiny sunglasses.

However, Billie upped the ante on her look by adding a glamorous accessory in the form of a tiny diamond-encrusted grill on her brilliantly white teeth, flashing it for the camera with big smiles.

Billie, in fact, was one of the hosts of the affair as the brand's newest ambassador for their line of vegan apparel and accessories, and spoke with Vogue about starring in their latest campaign.

© Getty Images Billie wore Gucci to the LACMA Art+Film Gala

"I am honored to be part of Gucci's evolution in rethinking tradition," she told the publication. "It's a new understanding, and one that isn't afraid to evolve in a new direction, that truly matters to me."

Billie was dressed in style for her appearance at the LACMA Gala last year as well, dressed in Gucci sleepwear, but made headlines for her date that night.

The "You Should See Me in a Crown" singer wore a custom Gucci nightgown, featuring sheer paneling across the midriff and a high slit in the skirt, all in an olive green and covered with the brand's logo.

© Getty Images She accessorized with a small bag, sunglasses, a headscarf, and a diamond grill on her teeth

She added to the camp value of the outfit with an eye mask and styled her then completely jet black locks into sleek bangs, adding a robe to her outfit.

That night, exactly one year ago now, also happened to be her red carpet debut with then-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, after they'd sparked dating rumors a month prior.

The Neighbourhood musician was the perfect complement to his famous girlfriend's look, opting for a pair of Gucci pajamas to go with hers, and they even cozied up on the carpet when they wrapped themselves in a huge blanket.

© Getty Images She attended last year's LACMA Gala in an olive green Gucci nightgown and robe

After a few months of dating, the two musicians, who are more than a decade apart in age, announced their split in May.

Billie's reps shared a statement with HELLO!, which reads: "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

© Getty Images She made her red carpet debut with then-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford at the time

Since then, the Oscar-winning singer has confirmed on multiple occasions that the two are still close friends, and she is very much single.

