Mike and Zara Tindall turn heads at decadent dinner in Australia

Mike and Zara Tindall are the ultimate power couple! After jetting to Australia, the royals attended the Magic Millions Racing Women Achievement Awards on Saturday 6 January. Putting on a stylish display, Zara, 42, turned heads in a black midi dress by Australian designer, Rebecca Vallance.

© Splash Zara wowed in a black midi dress by Rebecca Vallance, while Mike rocked a beige suit jacket and black tie

Embroidered with gold leaves, the elegant showstopper paired perfectly with her black pumps, and champagne clutch. Sweeping her blonde locks into an elegant updo, Zara sported a dewy glow, with gold eyeshadow, honey-hued blush and nude lip gloss highlighting her natural beauty.

Meanwhile, Mike, 45, looked equally dapper in a beige tailored jacket, crisp white shirt, and a black tie. Holding her husband's arm as they headed to the celebratory dinner on the Gold Coast, Zara and Mike shared a laugh or two before mingling with fellow guests.

© Splash The couple shared a laugh as they headed to the event

A milestone event for Zara, the royal is a patron of Magic Millions Racing Women and served on the judging panel for this year's awards.

An annual trip for the Tindalls, Australia has always held a special place in their hearts. Not only is it the place where Zara and Mike first met in 2003, but it's also among their favourite holiday destinations.

Speaking to The Weekly last year, Mike admitted that if they weren't based in the UK, he and Zara would love to move Down Under. "We've said numerous times if we weren't living in England, we'd love living there," he said.

"Living there isn't realistic because it's so far away from our families but we do love it. We've got a great friendship group in Australia and Zara has one in New Zealand as well. We just love that part of the world and love the pace of life."

He continued: "We love Australia a lot and we love the lifestyle, I think it's brilliant for kids but whether we could actually move there, we're not sure."

Mike and Zara typically stay at a property in Queensland whenever they're in Australia. During a previous chat in her role as an ambassador for the Gold Coast Magic Millions Carnival, Zara revealed that the family hire a residence regularly during their visits to Australia.

© Getty Australia holds a special place in Mike and Zara's hearts

Shelly Horton told nine.com.au, "She hates hotels. Who on earth hates hotels? I guess she'd spend a lot of time in them, but they're one of my favourite parts of holidays. Not for Zara. She told us that when she's in Queensland, she and Mike hire a house for them and the kids."

Doting parents to their three children, Mike and Zara share Mia, nine, and Lena, five, as well as two-year-old son Lucas.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Mike with daughters Mia and Lena

Opening up about their numerous vacations, Zara and Mike previously shared that their daughter, Mia, is particularly fond of Australia. "Mia loves swimming. Of course, the climate allows you to be able to go swimming all day every day. When we first took her to Australia she was 11 months old; we kickstarted her love of water.

"She swims twice a week at home with lessons," added Mike. "If she's anywhere near a pool she'd be in there all day. And that came from Australia when we went for six weeks when she was three and stayed at a place that had a pool. It was all she wanted to do."