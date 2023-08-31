Gwyneth Paltrow teases major transformation to appearance, fans weigh in

Gwyneth Paltrow, after nearly three decades of fame, has kept her trademark look consistent: her sunkissed tan and California blonde hair.

However, the end of summer is now fast approaching, and with fall upon us, the actress might be entering the new season with a brand new look.

Much as her long blonde hair is part of her brand, the Goop founder teased a potential appearance change, and fans did not hold back with their thoughts.

Conducting one of her usual Ask Me Anything sessions on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, one fan asked: "Are you growing into your natural gray hair? Which is beautiful by the way?"

Though signs of gray roots for Gwyneth are still scarce, she then confessed: "I don't know, I've just been lazy over the summer."

She then asked her fans: "Should I?" aiming the camera at her roots, and adding: "Do you guys think I should go gray? Or keep my highlights?"

© Instagram Fans were divided on what she should do

She left a poll for fans to weigh in on the post, which resulted in quite the split, with 58% voting for her to keep her blonde while 42% were rooting for the gray change.

Gwyneth has long been candid about the aging process, and last year when she turned the milestone age of 50, she reflected on what entering the new decade meant for her.

© Getty Gwyneth has never strayed from her signature blonde look

Marking her September 27 birthday last year, she took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself from her expansive garden, jumping for joy wearing nothing but a string bikini.

The mother of two then wrote in a lengthy, reflective write-up on Goop: "I am struck by how, for both of my parents, 50 seemed like a reckoning. For my mother [Blythe Danner], it was a culmination of the wonderous, the highs, the loves, the art. For my father [late director Bruce Paltrow] a culmination of sorrows."

© Getty She would look just like her mom is she went for gray

She continued: "A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters," before listing off graying hair, oven burns, the effects of pregnancy, and even the scars of a finger being smashed in a window long ago.

"I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity," she added.

"I, perhaps, am moving out of this felt sense of the cumulative just in time. It is being replaced with an awareness that is hard to define. An awareness that lives somewhere between the physical chapters of my life, the data points of what I did and where I was, and the energy of the life itself.

"To move into this new territory, an inventory of those data points is being taken. It requires owning my mistakes and finds me prostrate, praying I have learned from them all."

