Sarah Jessica Parker on Princess Diana's eyeliner, skincare favourites and raising teenage twins

On Monday, the wonderful Sarah Jessica Parker appeared on beauty legend Caroline Hiron's podcast, which is known as Glad We Had This Chat. The new, unfiltered show offers an intimate peek into the lives of big names, and SJP spilled the beans as its first guest.

Sex and the City superstar Sarah Jessica may be known for her sublime fashion sense around the world, but she is also admired in the beauty industry for her natural stance on cosmetics and is also skincare brand RoC's Global Ambassador.

SJP on her skincare secrets

The Hocus Pocus star recently lit up the stage in London in Plaza Suite at The Savoy. She revealed how low maintenance she was during the stint." I did my own stage makeup for the recent show, but I'm not good at it like other people. I struggle with doing a base, but what I do is put some pumps of the RoC Hydrate + Plump Daily Moisturiser into my base to take the coverage down a bit. I like seeing skin."

The 59-year-old, who is married to actor Matthew Broderick, really loves working with Roc. "I am a genuine user of the products - I take them away with me, I use them up. I think that's the thing that has felt best of all about this partnership. Not every product in the line is for me, but every time they produce something new, it's because there is a real call for it."

SJP loves RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Daily Moisturiser SPF 30

Speaking about ageing in a world where people are obsessed with youth, the And Just Like That star has a refreshing take on getting older. "There is nothing you can do about ageing, and I'm not going to waste my time worrying about it.We all collect skincare knowledge throughout life, and mother-of-three Sarah has some sound advice for her children. "The one piece of skincare advice I give my kids is sunscreen!"

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker at the Met Gala earlier this month

SJP on her twin girls

The actress, who famously plays Carrie Bradshaw in SATC, spoke about her 14-year-old twin daughters,Tabitha and Marion, and their interest in makeup and beauty. "When it comes to makeup, I would say they are interested, appropriately so. They love to do a flick eye and they do it so well, which I think comes from all the videos these days and the opportunity to sit and study and learn, which has been useful for me. A lot of it is experimental and wrong, and they know that I'm not going to tell them. I have to let them figure out who they are and what feels good and looks good."

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick with their three children, James, Tabitha and Marion

She added: "My main thing is wanting them to feel as close to who they think they are or want to be seen as when they walk out the door. My job, and I think this is one of the hardest parts of being a disciplined parent, is to not impose yourself on those creative experiments. I want to be a voice of counsel."

© Getty SJP loved Princess Diana's blue eyeliner

Here at HELLO!, we are all about the royals and when we heard that the Did You Hear About The Morgans? star loved the late Princess Diana, we were so impressed. "Growing up, I worshipped the teal blue eyeliner that Princess Diana would do."

You and us both, SJP!