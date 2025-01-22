Melania Trump keeps dressing like Princess Diana and now we can't unsee it

No matter your political stance, Melania Trump looked nothing short of sensational at her husband President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The former model was dressed in an ultra-sophisticated navy silk wool coat by Adam Lippes and she added a beautiful, wide-brimmed hat that became the focal point of her outfit.

© Getty Images Melania Trump and Donald at the Inauguration

We felt like we had seen this look (or something similar) somewhere before.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Melania Trump’s then-and-now transformation

The late Diana, Princess of Wales wore an almost parallel look many years ago.

© Getty Images Diana in 1993

Back in 1993, Diana wowed onlookers in an uncannily similar, blue-and-white Catherine Walker suit and matching hat at the 50th anniversary of World War II's Battle of the Atlantic, which was held at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral. Perhaps Melania was inspired by this look for her 2025 outfit?

We then checked out the archives, and it seems that Melania and Diana have a lot in common when it comes to their wardrobes, favouring classic, beautifully-cut clothes and delightful power suits in bold colours. Keep scrolling for some twinning looks...

The power pinstripe © AFP via Getty Images © UK Press via Getty Images In 2020, Melania and Donald stepped off Air Force One in Ohio and the brunette beauty commanded attention in her pinstripe suit which was elegant, yet assertive. In 1996, Diana attended a reception in London and rocked a glorious navy pinstripe suit, accessorising with gold jewellery and her Lady Dior bag, which was, of course, named after her.

The red blazer © Getty Images © Sygma via Getty Images In 2017, Melania Trump was snapped with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, wearing a patriotic red blazer which really suited her complexion and gave her a sleek silhouette. Princess Diana was known for wearing hues of scarlet and this lovely suit she sported in 1996 gives the same vibe.

Two tone coat © Getty Images © Getty Images In 2018 on a trip to Poland, Melania wore this chic two-tone coat with a contrasting wide lapel which was classic yet directional. Known for her love of tailoring, Diana, on a visit to Washington D.C. in 1985, rocked a black and white Catherine Walker suit and a Freddie Fox hat.

Navy and white © Getty Images © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get We'll never forget this moment when Melania headed to Buckingham Palace in 2017, sporting a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a custom hat by Herve Pierre.The white and navy look was totally timeless. Diana, back in 1995, looked fabulous in this white and navy look. Although it was more of a skirt situation, the colourway is the same and the Philip Somerville hat has Melania written all over it.