Melania Trump keeps dressing like Princess Diana and now we can't unsee it
Melania Trump dressing like Princess Diana© Getty

The new First Lady has a regal style going on…

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
No matter your political stance, Melania Trump looked nothing short of sensational at her husband President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The former model was dressed in an ultra-sophisticated navy silk wool coat by Adam Lippes and she added a beautiful, wide-brimmed hat that became the focal point of her outfit.

Melania Trump dressed in a sleek navy coat Paired with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat and pointy stilettos walking down the stairs next to husband Donald Trump© Getty Images
Melania Trump and Donald at the Inauguration

We felt like we had seen this look (or something similar) somewhere before. 

The late Diana, Princess of Wales wore an almost parallel look many years ago.

Diana in 1993© Getty Images
Diana in 1993

Back in 1993, Diana wowed onlookers in an uncannily similar, blue-and-white Catherine Walker suit and matching hat at the 50th anniversary of World War II's Battle of the Atlantic, which was held at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral. Perhaps Melania was inspired by this look for her 2025 outfit?

We then checked out the archives, and it seems that Melania and Diana have a lot in common when it comes to their wardrobes, favouring classic, beautifully-cut clothes and delightful power suits in bold colours. Keep scrolling for some twinning looks...

The power pinstripe

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. - President Trump is in Cleveland, Ohio for the first of three presidential debates. © AFP via Getty Images
Princess Diana pinstripe suit © UK Press via Getty Images

In 2020, Melania and Donald stepped off Air Force One in Ohio and the brunette beauty commanded attention in her pinstripe suit which was elegant, yet assertive. In 1996, Diana attended a reception in London and rocked a glorious navy pinstripe suit, accessorising with gold jewellery and her Lady Dior bag, which was, of course, named after her.

The red blazer

Lady Melania Trump and French First Lady Brigitte Macron leave the dock after a boat ride on the Seine river on July 13, 2017 in Paris, France. The United States of America President Donald Trump and his wife are on a 2 day visit to Paris. © Getty Images
Princess Diana wearing red in London© Sygma via Getty Images

In 2017, Melania Trump was snapped with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, wearing a patriotic red blazer which really suited her complexion and gave her a sleek silhouette. Princess Diana was known for wearing hues of scarlet and this lovely suit she sported in 1996 gives the same vibe.

Two tone coat

Melania Trump awaits the arrival of President Andrzej Sebastian Duda of Poland at the South Portico of the White House September 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. While President Donald Trump made Poland the first stop on his European tour last year, Duda is on his first trip to the White House. © Getty Images
Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Washington DC, Visiting the National Gallery of Art, Diana is wearing a black and white Catherine Walker suit and a Freddie Fox hat, 10th November 1985. © Getty Images

In 2018 on a trip to Poland, Melania wore this chic two-tone coat with a contrasting wide lapel which was classic yet directional. Known for her love of tailoring, Diana, on a visit to Washington D.C. in 1985, rocked a black and white Catherine Walker suit and a Freddie Fox hat.

Navy and white

Melania Trump attends the Ceremonial Welcome in the Buckingham Palace Garden for President Trump during day 1 of his State Visit to the UK on June 3, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.© Getty Images
Princess Diana Vj Day Commemorative Events Wearing A Suit By Bashoin Designer Tomasz Starsewski And Hat By Milliner Philip Somerville © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

We'll never forget this moment when Melania headed to Buckingham Palace in 2017, sporting a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a custom hat by Herve Pierre.The white and navy look was totally timeless. Diana, back in 1995, looked fabulous in this white and navy look. Although it was more of a skirt situation, the colourway is the same and the Philip Somerville hat has Melania written all over it.

Polka dot princess

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn after they returned to the White House April 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump was in Atlanta, Georgia, to address the 2019 Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit. © Getty Images
Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a white dress with black polkadots designed by Victor Edelstein and a matching hat designed by Frederick Fox, attends Royal Ascot on June 15, 1988 in Ascot, United Kingdom. © Getty Images

In 2019, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walked on the South Lawn after they returned to the White House after a trip. Melania wowed in this white and navy polka dot pencil dress, which was designed with a gathered neckline.  In 1988, Diana wore a similar dotty white dress by Victor Edelstein, although hers was of the long sleeve variety. It did, however, have a gathered waist detail which was super modern at the time.

