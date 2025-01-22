Melania Trump keeps dressing like Princess Diana and now we can't unsee it

Back in 1993, Diana wowed onlookers in an uncannily similar, blue-and-white Catherine Walker suit and matching hat at the 50th anniversary of World War II's Battle of the Atlantic, which was held at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral. Perhaps Melania was inspired by this look for her 2025 outfit?
You may also like
We then checked out the archives, and it seems that Melania and Diana have a lot in common when it comes to their wardrobes, favouring classic, beautifully-cut clothes and delightful power suits in bold colours. Keep scrolling for some twinning looks...
The power pinstripe
In 2020, Melania and Donald stepped off Air Force One in Ohio and the brunette beauty commanded attention in her pinstripe suit which was elegant, yet assertive. In 1996, Diana attended a reception in London and rocked a glorious navy pinstripe suit, accessorising with gold jewellery and her Lady Dior bag, which was, of course, named after her.
The red blazer
In 2017, Melania Trump was snapped with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, wearing a patriotic red blazer which really suited her complexion and gave her a sleek silhouette. Princess Diana was known for wearing hues of scarlet and this lovely suit she sported in 1996 gives the same vibe.
Two tone coat
In 2018 on a trip to Poland, Melania wore this chic two-tone coat with a contrasting wide lapel which was classic yet directional. Known for her love of tailoring, Diana, on a visit to Washington D.C. in 1985, rocked a black and white Catherine Walker suit and a Freddie Fox hat.
Navy and white
We'll never forget this moment when Melania headed to Buckingham Palace in 2017, sporting a Dolce & Gabbana suit with a custom hat by Herve Pierre.The white and navy look was totally timeless. Diana, back in 1995, looked fabulous in this white and navy look. Although it was more of a skirt situation, the colourway is the same and the Philip Somerville hat has Melania written all over it.
Polka dot princess
In 2019, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walked on the South Lawn after they returned to the White House after a trip. Melania wowed in this white and navy polka dot pencil dress, which was designed with a gathered neckline. In 1988, Diana wore a similar dotty white dress by Victor Edelstein, although hers was of the long sleeve variety. It did, however, have a gathered waist detail which was super modern at the time.
Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments