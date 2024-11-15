Ask Laura: How to wear fake tan in the winter and not look orange

Fake tan has come a long way since it first hit the shelves. I remember being in year nine at secondary school and heading to Boots on my lunch break to bag myself some tanning mousse, which I rapidly doused my pale skin with. It wasn't pretty.

But now the fake tan market is truly thriving and there are so many different formulas to choose from, not to mention different shades. Once known for smelling rather musty, some products are now not only odourless but fruity-toned, and some even appear like water when you apply them.

© Getty The fake tan market has come a long way over the years

This can be quite overwhelming though. What tan do you go for, and is it ever really right to use it in the bleak winter months?

I've had a fair few questions in my 'Ask Laura' inbox about this. They range from: "What is the best fake tan that doesn’t go orange?" to "Best fake tans for winter? I don’t want to look orange but it would be nice to have a bit of colour" and "I need a good fake tan that’s not orange."

So here is my fake tan guide. I'm not one to blow my own trumpet, but I do feel pretty qualified on this. Not only am I a proud redhead with pale skin, but as a beauty editor, I've tried pretty much every shade and consistency of fake tan you can buy. Trust my findings; I'll help you to achieve that subtle, non-orange, delicate shade of bronze before you know it.

Prep your skin before you apply fake tan

Before applying any fake tan, you need to sort your skin out. If you apply tan before shaving and buffing your body, it will look crusty, dry and flaky. So not a good look. I would suggest having an 'everything' shower two days before you are planning to get brown.

© Getty Exfoliation is key before applying fake tan

Shave your legs, get rid of those dead skin cells, and apply a really decent, grainy body scrub which will treat the skin, make it smooth, and revamp its texture. This Rituals 'Salt Body Scrub' is so nourishing, smells divine and offers your body an intense hydration boost.

Rituals 'Salt Body Scrub' is great to buff off dead skin cells

I then slather myself with the Jo Malone 'Lime Basil and Mandarin' body cream once I'm dry.

Jo Malone's 'Lime Basil and Mandarin' body cream

This seals in the moisture, treats dry skin to the core and is loaded with almond oil so your skin literally feels like cashmere afterwards.

Application station

I am going to say something really controversial now. I hate tanning mitts. They quite frankly annoy me something chronic - they get in the way!

Line your cuticles with the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

I make sure I line my hands with a hand cream of some sort (the new Victoria Beckham offering is a wonderful, fragrant treat FYI) which acts as a barrier.

The 21:50 Rêverie Hand Cream by Victoria Beckham Beauty

I use the iconic Elizabeth Arden 'Eight Hour Cream' on my elbows, knees, ankles and cuticles, which stops the tan congregating on those dry areas.

Gradual tan is best for a natural look

You may not like this, but if you're looking for a super natural looking tan, you need to go gradual. This is due to a few reasons. One - the first application is always the lightest, so it won't look like you've just got back from the Maldives overnight (if only). Also, if it isn't quite dark enough for you, you can build on it the next day.

Gradual tan normally comes in cream form

My absolute favourite is from The Organic Pharmacy and has a loyal celebrity fan base, so you just know you are in good company.

The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan is also loved by Victoria Beckham

It's sweet smelling, has a lovely, milky consistency and sinks into the skin like butter. The result is the most subtle glow that looks really pleasant; your skin, but better, as they say.

The Ella & Jo Gradual Tan in light/medium

Ella and Jo's Hydrate & Glow Gradual Tan Moisturiser in Light/Medium has the most magnificent fruity smell and includes glycerine and Hyaluronic acid, so skin feels really well cared for after using. Plus it's under £20.

The James Reed 'Endless Summer Gradual Tan Moisturiser' gives a subtle glow

The James Reed 'Endless Summer Gradual Tan Moisturiser' is a close contender. It's a little pricey but the formula really is elite - it actually tones the skin at the same time, and the colour doesn't look like it's been dreamt up in a lab.

The best mousse tan for pale skin

If you still prefer a mousse formula, I would also select a product that is in the shade light/medium category, as a medium to dark glow always comes out super dark, which just doesn't suit us pale skinned gals, nor does it look right in the winter. You don't want to look like burnt corned beef.

Tan Luxe has some really gentle products in their range

The Tan Luxe 'Hydra Mousse Hydrating Self-Tan Mousse' in Light/Medium is a really gentle product that appears like water. Once you hit the applicator, it foams in seconds and feels very light on the skin, drying fast. I like how it doesn't transfer onto clothes and has an even, super light tone for the fairer skinned.

Fake tan for the face

Although you can now use many body tans on your face, I always am wary for the simple reason that the skin on the face is a lot thinner and more sensitive than the rest of the body, and it needs TLC.

© Getty Be cautious when tanning the face

I really enjoy the St Tropez 'Self Tan Purity Face Mist'. It's loved by pretty much every beauty editor because it's such a joy to use.

After you've cleansed, toned and moisturised at night, spritz, and go. It gives a sunkissed look the next day that doesn't sit on the eyebrows either. Great for no makeup days, too.

Instant tan

Tanning on the go is a great option for those who don't want to spend their evenings adding to their beauty routine. Instant tans have come a long way since my school days when it felt like you were rubbing Ronseal on your legs.

For the face, the Drunk Elephant 'D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops' are great. Made from natural ingredients, you add it to your morning moisturiser and a warm complexion will await you. I love the color it brings to my face. The Charlotte Tilbury 'Island Glow Tanning' drops are a great option if you want something a little deeper; again, mix it with your regular moisturiser and it takes about six hours to fully develop, as you go about your business. I love the pipette, it's really useful.

Charlotte Tilbury's 'Island Glow Tanning' drops

I've recently discovered the Makeup by Mario 'Softsculpt Multi Use Bronzing & Shaping Serum'. It's almost like a tinted moisturiser and is available in six levels of brown. It gives an instant, soft glow with a burst of colour that hydrates at the same time.

Makeup by Mario 'Softsculpt Multi Use Bronzing & Shaping Serum'

Body wise, I love and have always enjoyed the Erborian 'CC Body Perfecting Tinted Body Cream'. I like this for the décolletage in particular, as it works with the skin's own natural pigments, reacting as soon as it hits the surface, giving a light colour that sets quickly with zero transfer.

Erborian 'CC Body Perfecting Tinted Body Cream'

I've lost count of the amount of bottles I've gone through.

Pale skin tanning icons

Sometimes it's great to look to celebrities if you are ever going for a professional spray tan before an event.

© Getty Images Blake Lively is a great tanning icon

Pick a celebrity whose skin tone is like yours - rather like going to a hairdresser with a style in mind. I think Sarah Jessica Parker, Victoria Beckham, Blake Lively and Sienna Miller are great beauty icons who enjoy fake tan without overdoing it.

© Charlotte Tilbury Sienna Miller also sports a natural glow

Happy tanning - and if you're careful and don't apply too much, you'll never make a mistake!