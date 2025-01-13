Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's glowing skin in her 40s is down to this superfood
Kate Middleton arrives for a visit to Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre on February 28, 2023 in Port Talbot, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting communities and mental health initiatives in South Wales ahead of St David's Day, which takes place on March 1.© Getty Images

Princess Kate's glowing skin in her 40s is down to this superfood

We bet you have this superfood in your kitchen

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Last week, the Princess of Wales celebrated her 43rd birthday and the royal family released a beautiful portrait to celebrate the big day.

We couldn't help but notice how incredibly glowing and youthful the mother-of-three looked. We know that Kate eats a well-balanced, healthy diet, but we think her delightful skin may be down to her love of avocados!

Kate Middleton stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday© Matt Porteous
Kate looked glowing in her new portrait released on her 43rd birthday

In 2017, William confirmed Kate's fondness for the beloved avocado during a royal visit, where someone handed the royal one as a gift. William reportedly quipped: "I’ve never been given an avocado before. That’s really sweet of you. Catherine will love the avocado."

Kate was even spotted at a Waitrose in Norfolk in 2018 during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. The royal was spotted loading up on lots of high-quality fresh ingredients including pickles and avocados - her pregnancy cravings - and packing them into her reusable bags.

avocado
Kate loves avocados - and they are amazing for your skin

We decided to call in the experts, to find out if the superfood can really benefit your skin.

Naturopathic Nutritionist and Hormone Specialist Jessica Shand, author of The Hormone Balance Handbook, told HELLO!: "Applying the right skincare products with the right ingredients, tailored to your skin type and concerns is important – and I’m the biggest skincare sucker out there. 

View post on Instagram
 

"But you cannot cleanse, serum and facial your way to your best skin in isolation, without making fundamental changes to what you put inside your body. And this starts with a focus on the skin nutrition you put on your plate at each meal and being savvy about the skin-depleting foods you should minimise.

eggs and avocado on toast© Getty
Avocado on toast provides so many nutrients

"Avocados are a prime example of medicine food!

Kate Middleton smiling as she wears the Team GB Official Supporter's Scarf for the London 2012 Olympic Games before meeting the British hockey team at the Riverside Arena during a visit to the Olympic Park in London© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kate has incredible skin

 I like to think of them as an internal skin moisturiser, rich in fatty acids and vitamin E to reduce inflammation, nourish and promote glow from the inside out making them ideal to support a wide range of skin concerns or just simply for skin health maintenance."

The Hormone Balance Handbook: An essential new cookbook to optimise your hormone health for 2025 with 75 easy recipes for a holistic diet
Jessica's book, The Hormone Balance Handbook, is released 16th January 2025

When it comes to adding the mighty avocado into her diet, Jessica advises: "One of my favourite ways to reap the skin benefits is to mash them on top of a slice of sourdough (for the fermented fibre and probiotics) and add in some anti-inflammatory loaded fresh herbs and top with walnuts and a drizzle with extra virgin olive oil both great sources of skin supporting fatty acids."

