Princess Kate's glowing skin in her 40s is down to this superfood

Last week, the Princess of Wales celebrated her 43rd birthday and the royal family released a beautiful portrait to celebrate the big day.

We couldn't help but notice how incredibly glowing and youthful the mother-of-three looked. We know that Kate eats a well-balanced, healthy diet, but we think her delightful skin may be down to her love of avocados!

© Matt Porteous Kate looked glowing in her new portrait released on her 43rd birthday

In 2017, William confirmed Kate's fondness for the beloved avocado during a royal visit, where someone handed the royal one as a gift. William reportedly quipped: "I’ve never been given an avocado before. That’s really sweet of you. Catherine will love the avocado."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Find out the foods the royals love to eat

Kate was even spotted at a Waitrose in Norfolk in 2018 during her pregnancy with Prince Louis. The royal was spotted loading up on lots of high-quality fresh ingredients including pickles and avocados - her pregnancy cravings - and packing them into her reusable bags.

Kate loves avocados - and they are amazing for your skin

We decided to call in the experts, to find out if the superfood can really benefit your skin.

Naturopathic Nutritionist and Hormone Specialist Jessica Shand, author of The Hormone Balance Handbook, told HELLO!: "Applying the right skincare products with the right ingredients, tailored to your skin type and concerns is important – and I’m the biggest skincare sucker out there.

"But you cannot cleanse, serum and facial your way to your best skin in isolation, without making fundamental changes to what you put inside your body. And this starts with a focus on the skin nutrition you put on your plate at each meal and being savvy about the skin-depleting foods you should minimise.

© Getty Avocado on toast provides so many nutrients

"Avocados are a prime example of medicine food!

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate has incredible skin

I like to think of them as an internal skin moisturiser, rich in fatty acids and vitamin E to reduce inflammation, nourish and promote glow from the inside out making them ideal to support a wide range of skin concerns or just simply for skin health maintenance."

Jessica's book, The Hormone Balance Handbook, is released 16th January 2025

When it comes to adding the mighty avocado into her diet, Jessica advises: "One of my favourite ways to reap the skin benefits is to mash them on top of a slice of sourdough (for the fermented fibre and probiotics) and add in some anti-inflammatory loaded fresh herbs and top with walnuts and a drizzle with extra virgin olive oil both great sources of skin supporting fatty acids."