Willow Smith debuts shocking new piercing – see her unrecognizable new look

Will Smith's daughter rocked a plum lipstick for her selfie but all eyes were on her piercing

When she's not appearing on stage or starring in modeling campaigns, Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter Willow Smith is known to rock bare, makeup-free skin, so she surprised fans on Sunday when she debuted an altogether different look – including an unexpected piercing.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie she'd snapped and her natural look is long forgotten, swapped in favor of an ultra-glam goth vibe – and we have to say, the singer looks incredible.

Willow also revealed a brand-new piercing, surprising fans with the bold choice which sees her rocking a piece of jewelry between her eyebrows. The face jewelry is known as a bridge piercing and fits it with the rockstar aesthetic the singer is channeling in the photo.

Will Smith's daughter has been known to dabble with a rockier vibe in the past, singing a track named Emo Girl with Machine Gun Kelly, all about the rock lifestyle.

Alongside her statement piercing, Willow wore a deep plum lipstick, heavy eyeliner, long false lashes and a dangerous-looking choker necklace adorned with lethal spikes.

Willow's bridge piercing is the latest in a long line of body decals; she has several ear piercings, and her septum is pierced too. She is also reported to have had her tongue pierced at the age of 11.

The star also has an ever-growing collection of tattoos, including the goddess Saraswati sitting inside the lotus flower on her right hand, a flower on the back of her arm, a galaxy design on the front of her arm and a blossoming lotus flower that her mother and grandmother also have.

Despite being close enough to her mother to opt for matching ink, Willow doesn't live with her mom.

Willow lives in a $3M eco home which is located along the waterfront in Malibu, an arguably dreamy location for the star to enjoy her downtime while not at work.

The singer lives alone, but her house boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, meaning there's plenty of room for her friends and family to stay over.

The eco-friendly property has solar panels, a water recycling system and electric car charging ports, with Willow giving fans a glimpse into her home via an Instagram video in June.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker took to Instagram this week to share footage of herself singing Quite Sane's Child of Troubled Times, from her recording studio in her living room. Watch the clip below for a peek at Willow's space…

