Inside American tennis star Ben Shelton's net worth and intriguing personal life

American tennis player Ben Shelton, 22, is set to face Adrian Mannarino, 37, of France in the third round of the 2025 U.S. Open today. The world No. six has had an easy tournament so far, not losing a single set in his two previous matches. And while Ben's talent and charisma on the court excits fans, his life off court is just as exciting. The tennis star is dating fellow professional athlete Trinity Rodman, 23, and raking in a steady income as one of the youngest players in the league.

Ben has amassed an incredible $9.1 million in prize money in just his three years as a professional tennis player. While he has yet to win a Grand Slam title, he's claimed the top spot at this summer's Canadian Open. Ben started playing tennis when he was just 12-years-old, winning his first singles title at the 2023 Japan Open Tennis Championships.

Per EssentiallySports, Ben's current estimated net worth is around $2 million. But with his growing prize money and endorsement deals, Ben is on his way to creating a lucrative career. Aside from earning over $9 million from his tennis wins and an annual salary of $791,319, he also earns significantly from endorsements.

© Getty Images Ben made it to the quarter final in Wimbledon

Ben is endorsed by the tennis equipment company Yonex for his racquet, On Running for his apparel and footwear, and is even sponsored by the luxury watchmaker Rolex – a coveted role in tennis also held by Roger Federer.

© GC Images Trinity spotted in pants with Ben's last name on them at the US Open

Ben's personal life

Ben was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and picked up tennis as a kid. During his third year as a professional tennis player, he has been cheered on from the sidelines by his team, family and friends, but the athlete has also had enormous support from his girlfriend, Trinity, who is pretty well-known herself.

© Getty Images Jannik Sinner defeated Ben at Wimbledon

While it's unclear where they met, as the couple prefers to keep their romance low-key, Trinity and Ben hinted at their relationship in early March 2025 when they participated in a TikTok trend that hinted at "shooting their shot" with each other. They went 'Instagram official' later that month. Trinity has traveled with Ben during his season, cheering him on at the BMW Open in Munich, Germany, at the French Open, Wimbledon, and now at the U.S. Open in New York City.

Trinity isn't the first star Ben dated. Before those two were linked, Ben was in a relationship with track star Anna Hall. The Colorado-born athlete, 24, specializes in combined events and boasts a silver medal and a bronze medal to her name from the 2023 and 2022 World Championships, respectively.

© Getty Trinity is a mainstay of Ben's cheering section

Both sports stars attended the University of Florida around 2021, so it's possible they met while they were athletic students. Their relationship is reported to have begun at some point that year, and they then went Instagram official in December. Anna and Ben's relationship ended at some point in 2024, though the reasons it didn't work out are not known.