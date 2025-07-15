Ben Shelton shares stunning beach photos with famous girlfriend following Wimbledon loss

Ben Shelton is bouncing back quickly after losing in the quarter finals at Wimbledon. The world number nine lost to this year's winner, Jannik Sinner, in three straight sets. But, it appears he didn't stay down for too long.

A week after losing at Wimbledon, Ben, 22, posed for photos with his girlfriend, professional soccer player Trinity Rodman, 23, in front of bright blue waters and a rocky cliff. The photos, shared to Trinity's 615,000 Instagram followers, were captioned: "Not the summer that I had in mind but still loved every moment."

In the photos, Trinity wore a green bikini, while Ben wore black and orange swim trunks, accessorizing with chunky necklaces.

© Instagram Ben and Trinity enjoying their vacation

Ben commented on the post: "Park summer>euro summer."Trinity has been seen celebrating Ben throughout this season, at tournaments like BMW Open in Munich to the French Open. During his Wimbledon journey, she sat next to Ben's sister, Emma, who also played tennis in Florida. She posted a photo to Instagram during the tournament, writing: "Watching you with googly eyes."

While Ben competed, Wimbledon announcers called Trinity by the wrong name. She took to her Instagram story to call them out.

"For those who don't know...my name is TRINITY not Tiffany," she said with a crying emoji and a laughing emoji.

© Instagram The couple is very public with their love

The couple announced their relationship in March 2025 with an Instagram photo shared to Ben's 1.1 million followers of the two kissing in an elevator. Friends and fans immediately loved their relationship.

Fellow tennis player, Coco Gauff commented: "hard launchhhhh !!" Francis Tiafoe wrote: "We gram now." Since then, Ben and Trinity post regularly, sharing their relationship with their world.

An athletic couple

Ben went professional in 2022 after playing college tennis at the University of Florida. While he has yet to win a Grand Slam, he made it to the semi-finals of the 2023 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open and has won two ATP finals.

© Getty Images Ben has yet to make it to a Grand Slam final

He is the second highest ranked American man in tennis, behind Taylor Fritz.

Trinity plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League. In 2023, she represented the United States in the Fifa World Cup and last summer, she won a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Trinity has even won an award for her soccer skills. In 2021, she won the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year. And Trinity comes by her athletic ability honestly. Her dad is former NBA player, Dennis Rodman.

She's been public about her estrangement with her father. "Obviously he was an amazing athlete and I got those genes from him," Trinity told the LA Times in 2021, "but I am just excited to be known as Trinity Rodman, and not Dennis Rodman's daughter."

© Instagram The couple are huge supporters of each other

At Wimbledon, when announcers referred to her as Dennis' daughter, Trinity posted to her Instagram story: "For Ben's matches he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad...my dad's not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even wanted him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you."