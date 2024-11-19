Michelle Keegan is a total bombshell with stunning hair transformation

Michelle Keegan can be relied upon to pull off any hairstyle whether that be on the red carpet or in costume on set. On Monday, the Fool Me Once actress, 37, took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie where she showed off her latest hair transformation and we can't get enough.

The Ten Pound Poms star debuted curtain bangs courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Calum Tierney who styled her newly-trimmed lengths into a flicky blowdry.

© Instagram The stylish former Coronation Street star rocked a casual daytime look with an elevated edge. Michelle posed in a longline chocolate brown leather coat with oatmeal-hued borg fur along the hem, cuffs, and lapels. Michelle's £80 coat from her collection with Very was teamed with a neutral cardigan, dark navy trousers, and cream Adidas trainers.

© Instagram Michelle's best hair looks In April, Calum transformed Michelle's long brunette locks by adding lift with honey-toned highlights. He styled her tresses into bouncy waves with mountains of volume at the root which added a touch of glamour to her relaxed flannel shirt.

© Getty Michelle is also a pro at taking a beachy hair look and adding it to a sleek evening look. In October the Brassic star attended the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 where she rocked mermaid waves with accentuated money pieces to frame her face.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Her boho waves contrasted her structured black blazer in the best way possible.

© Getty Meanwhile, the NTAs in September called for a bun on the crown of her head with a full fringe and long strands pulled out to add to her defined bone structure.

© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA Meanwhile, her comparatively sleek old Hollywood curls shown off at the BAFTAs in February remain a classic and completed her Bond girl-esque look perfectly.

© Lisa Tomasetti All of Michelle's curl-orientated hairdos are poles apart from the vintage look she wears as Kate Thorne in Ten Pound Poms. The actress is a 1950s dream in the BBC drama which sees her rock tight, shoulder-length curls with a side part and sweeping side fringe.