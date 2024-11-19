Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan is a total bombshell with must-see hair transformation
Michelle Keegan with hairdressing scissors backdrop© Getty

Michelle Keegan is a total bombshell with stunning hair transformation

The Ten Pound Poms actress switched up her brunette hair for the winter

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
22 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan can be relied upon to pull off any hairstyle whether that be on the red carpet or in costume on set. On Monday, the Fool Me Once actress, 37, took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie where she showed off her latest hair transformation and we can't get enough.

The Ten Pound Poms star debuted curtain bangs courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Calum Tierney who styled her newly-trimmed lengths into a flicky blowdry. 

Michelle keegan mirror selfie with curtain bangs cut© Instagram

The stylish former Coronation Street star rocked a casual daytime look with an elevated edge. Michelle posed in a longline chocolate brown leather coat with oatmeal-hued borg fur along the hem, cuffs, and lapels.

Michelle's £80 coat from her collection with Very was teamed with a neutral cardigan, dark navy trousers, and cream Adidas trainers.

Michelle keegan with hair over face with honey highlights © Instagram

Michelle's best hair looks

In April, Calum transformed Michelle's long brunette locks by adding lift with honey-toned highlights. He styled her tresses into bouncy waves with mountains of volume at the root which added a touch of glamour to her relaxed flannel shirt.

Michelle Keegan in lace top and black blazer© Getty

Michelle is also a pro at taking a beachy hair look and adding it to a sleek evening look. In October the Brassic star attended the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 where she rocked mermaid waves with accentuated money pieces to frame her face.

Michelle Keegan in lace trousers with wavy hair© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Her boho waves contrasted her structured black blazer in the best way possible.

Michelle Keegan with bun in hair and black dress© Getty

Meanwhile, the NTAs in September called for a bun on the crown of her head with a full fringe and long strands pulled out to add to her defined bone structure.

Michelle Keegan in a tan collar and black dress© Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA

Meanwhile, her comparatively sleek old Hollywood curls shown off at the BAFTAs in February remain a classic and completed her Bond girl-esque look perfectly.  

Ten Pound Poms Series 2 with Michelle Keegan© Lisa Tomasetti

All of Michelle's curl-orientated hairdos are poles apart from the vintage look she wears as Kate Thorne in Ten Pound Poms. The actress is a 1950s dream in the BBC drama which sees her rock tight, shoulder-length curls with a side part and sweeping side fringe.

Behind the Scenes snaps of the show season are here© Lisa Tomasetti

The Our Girl actress has previously admitted to using a hair mask and a leave-in conditioning spray to nourish her hair, confessing: "Obviously because of my job, my hair can get really damaged. It can look dry, it can look dull, so I'm constantly trying to find products to replenish my hair."

