Michelle Keegan looks unreal as she debuts stunning blonde hair transformation

Michelle Keegan always keeps fans on their toes with her exciting looks and upcoming projects, and as she filmed for a new series she looked absolutely magical whilst unveiling a new look.

The actress kept quiet about what she was filming, but the star did debut a drastic new hairstyle for herself, opting to have her tips dyed blonde. The look suited her perfectly and was quite the change for the star who has previously been rocking her stunning brunette locks. The snap was taken as she posed in the grounds of a country estate, sitting on a stone fountain alongside a crew member.

Ever the fashion star, Michelle had quite the bold outfit with a sassy leather jacket and black trousers. She also added a pair of white trainers and a slinky green shirt to her ensemble.

In her caption, she joked about her new friend, saying: "I bore him to tears every day, but he's still smiling," alongside the sunglasses photo. Her sun-filled photo wasn't the only snap she shared of her new style, as she posed in the doorway of the Arley Hall and Gardens in Cheshire.

© Instagram Michelle showed off her new highlights

In her second snap, she stood with one of the runners on the show she's working on as they gazed out over the expansive grounds. "Planning our escape route," she teased in the caption.

Arley Hall was completed in 1845 and boasts the first herbaceous border ever had in England. The dreamy property will be familiar to some as the home of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, and a backdrop for The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, as well as hosting two weddings for Coronation Street.

© Instagram Michelle posed in the glamorous location

Michelle loves changing up her style, and last month, she posed for a mirror selfie as she showed off her half-up-half-down 'do, which featured bangs that cascaded down her front and caramel highlights. Two small gold scrunchies held the look into place.

The 36-year-old completed her noughties aesthetic by sporting black tracksuit bottoms with white racer stripes, a black crop top and a black cropped hoodie. A sprinkling of gold jewellery adorned her look and she pulled a peace sign for the sporty-themed snap.

© Instagram Michelle went full on 90s with her new look

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Look who's back…(only for a day while we do a promo shoot." She also included gifs that read 'Brassic' and 'Everyone loves Erin,' the name of her character in the popular Sky comedy series.

Earlier in the year, the British beauty looked absolutely sensational as she opted for a cropped version of her brunette hair. Her hairdresser, Calum Tierney, shared the shots on Instagram and revealed that he had treated her to a 'colour contour' treatment, with sunkissed balayage pieces that give natural dimension to Michelle's chocolate brown shade.

© Getty How do you like Michelle's hair?

Michelle also gave an insight into her off-duty look in the photographs, as she sported a pair of black leggings and an Anine Bing 'Paris' sweatshirt, completed with a gold pendant necklace.