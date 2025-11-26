The barely-there 'BB cream' nail trend that will flatter everyone this winter

As much as we love that wilder nail trends like Cowgirl vibes or Tortie Nails are really hot trends, we also know that some of the more over the top manicures of the season aren't everyone's cup of tea.

So if you're searching for a manicure that effortlessly blends sophistication and natural beauty, then BB Cream nails - yes, inspired by the popular barely-there tinted skincare formulas - could be your holy grail.

This trend, which has proven to be a huge hit with fans of minimalist manicures, takes the classic nude shade to a whole new level, adapting "No make-up make-up" to your nails.

The BB Cream manicure uses nail polishes and treatments designed to be incredibly gentle and nourishing for your natural nails, often containing ingredients that help to strengthen and condition them.

The flawless, versatile and neutral finish makes them a perfect choice for any occasion, from a casual morning meeting to a more formal event. So don't miss this cosmetics-inspired trend: read on to discover some nail inspiration for the look that we think you should try the next time you head to the salon.

BB Cream nails

1/ 7 © @matejanova This 2-in-1 manicure is both chic and strengthening What are 'BB cream nails'? BB cream manicures offer a fantastic two-in-one solution for your nails. Much like their facial counterparts, these polishes seamlessly blend a natural hue with hydrating and strengthening ingredients. This means they don't just give your nails a beautiful shade; they also care for them deeply, helping to moisturise the cuticles and reinforce the nail plate. It's like applying a treatment and a polish in a single, simple step, which helps save you both time and effort.

2/ 7 © @matejanova Soft, rosy nude helps perfect the nails while still looking natural The Classic The most classic and timeless version of the BB cream manicure is defined by its simplicity. Typically applied to shorter nails, it helps to enhance their natural, gentle shape. One popular shade in this trend is a soft, rosy nude, which beautifully mimics the blurring and perfecting effect of BB creams. This universal shade is incredibly flattering across all skin tones and leaves the hands looking healthy and well-maintained.

3/ 7 © @matejanova Minimalist style but with a touch of distinction The BB Cream French Manicure The French manicure, an enduring classic is the perfect match for the "no nail polish" finish of BB Cream nails. Adding a fine white tip creates a subtle, elegant contrast that enhances the natural beauty of your hands.

4/ 7 © @matejanova A great option for brides or party season Adding Shimmer and Bling To give your manicure a more unique touch, experiment with small details that make a difference. A couple of tiny rhinestones placed strategically at the base of the nail, a delicate pearl in the centre or a subtle metallic stud can completely transform your look. The sparkling elements add a touch of glamour and originality without compromising the natural vibes of the manicure - and its great for party season.

5/ 7 © @matejanova A luminous look similar to the 'Glazed Donut' nail trend A Glazed Finish If you want to elevate your BB Ceam manicure to a higher level of sophistication, a glazed finish is the perfect choice. This effect, which gives the nails a luminous shine creates a more refined look. You'll get dazzling shimmer and the glaze helps prolong the nail colour's wear.

6/ 7 © @overglowedit While BB Cream nails are typically short, the style looks great on longer nails, too Extra Long Nails If you're a fan of long nails but have fallen in love with this nail design's sophistication, you're in luck! While it's most common for shorter nails, this type of manicure is so versatile that it adapts perfectly to any nail length. The key is to always maintain that flawless finish to highlight the natural beauty of your nails.