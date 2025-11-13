8 most-wanted celebrity nail colours this winter whether you're 20 or 60

We're now well into November and with just weeks still to go until the festive season, we're leaning into winter-is-coming vibes for our late 2025 looks. Our wardrobes are already filling up with heavy outerwear, and our colour palettes have shifted to intense, moody tones and classic neutrals. Naturally, it's time for our manicures to transform too, taking inspiration from irresistible seasonal details like the hot drinks of the season (think cosy almond lattes, hot chocolate or pumpkin spice orange) or the gorgeous minimalist earth tones we love just as much.

To give you a sneak peek of what you'll be wearing over the next few months, we present the eight celebrity-approved nail colours set to be the most requested in nail salons this winter, featuring everything from Jennifer Lopez's cherry manicure to daring metallic and glass-effect options spotted on the red carpet.

Celebrity nail colours to try this winter

1/ 8 © @tombachik JLo, 56, posted about her soda pop-inspired nails Jennifer Lopez's Vampy Cherry Cola This shade is the most intense and mysterious version of the deep, dark reds trending this season. Jennifer Lopez’s celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik reinterprets the cherry-brown shade he has now christened 'Vampy Cherry Cola'. This sophisticated hue works equally well for any occasion, and JLo wears it on long, almond-shaped nails that flatter and lengthen the look of her fingers.

2/ 8 © Variety via Getty Images Naomi, 57, rocked these nails with a gold sequinned dress Naomi Watts' dark manicure One of winter's star colours is also perfect for adding a gothic touch to festive looks during the transitional season. With options ranging from onyx to near-black reds and purples, this colour range's great advantage is that it combines with everything. Here’s a tip for modern types: combining a dark manicure with short nails is *chef’s kiss*.

3/ 8 © Getty Images Lily, 40, demonstrated pink isn't just for spring Lily Allen's light pink This shade looks gorgeous all year, but truly comes into its own in the run-up to winter. It's a clean, elegant and universally flattering colour - a great choice for anyone looking for a feminine but natural look that aligns with the popular neutral manicure colour palette favoured by celebrities like Amal Clooney. The best part is the versatility it offers: you can always choose from different hues, ranging from delicate baby pinks and nudes to powdery shades.

4/ 8 © Getty Images Rhode founder Hailey, 28, is a trendsetter for nails, too Hailey Bieber's 'glass nails' Always at the cutting edge of manicure trends, Mrs Bieber is championing long nails in a near-transparent look. The finish is incredibly glossy and polished - almost like glass - and while her own version is minimalist, you can easily add details like crystals that imitate fragments of 'broken glass' for a more elaborate look.



5/ 8 © WWD via Getty Images Addison, 25, opted for a delicate blue Cool blue nails like Addison Rae The singer proves that summer trends can easily work long after the good weather has passed injecting a burst of joy and positivity into the winter season. The star's bold blue manicure draws all the attention to her hands. This shade is highly versatile and can be adapted to your personal style, from colder, ice blue to elegant deeper looks.



6/ 8 Looks like the Sinners star, 28, loves this season's coffee-inspired manicure trend Hailee Steinfeld's 'Almond Latte' manicure The actress and singer shows just how flattering the minimalist look dubbed "Almond Latte Mani" bu celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. This is a colour that looks amazing on medium-to-long nails. To copy this style no matter what your skin tone, the key is to choose a 'nude' hue that matches your skin for a seamless effect to lengthen the look of your fingers.

7/ 8 © AFP via Getty Images The model, 32, sparkled at the CFDA Awards in a metallic manicure Barbara Palvin's silver manicure The supermodel arrived at the fashion Oscars - the 2025 CFDA Awards - sporting a manicure that's so perfect for the festive season. Barbara chose a silver 'mirror effect' manicure, one of the most fashion-forward nail trends of the moment - with a reflective finish inspired by liquid metal.