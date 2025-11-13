8 most-wanted celebrity nail colours this winter whether you're 20 or 60

We're now well into November and with just weeks still to go until the festive season, we're leaning into winter-is-coming vibes for our late 2025 looks. Our wardrobes are already filling up with heavy outerwear, and our colour palettes have shifted to intense, moody tones and classic neutrals. Naturally, it's time for our manicures to transform too, taking inspiration from irresistible seasonal details like the hot drinks of the season (think cosy almond lattes, hot chocolate or pumpkin spice orange) or the gorgeous minimalist earth tones we love just as much.
To give you a sneak peek of what you'll be wearing over the next few months, we present the eight celebrity-approved nail colours set to be the most requested in nail salons this winter, featuring everything from Jennifer Lopez's cherry manicure to daring metallic and glass-effect options spotted on the red carpet.
Celebrity nail colours to try this winter
1/8
JLo, 56, posted about her soda pop-inspired nails
Jennifer Lopez's Vampy Cherry Cola
This shade is the most intense and mysterious version of the deep, dark reds trending this season. Jennifer Lopez’s celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik reinterprets the cherry-brown shade he has now christened 'Vampy Cherry Cola'.
This sophisticated hue works equally well for any occasion, and JLo wears it on long, almond-shaped nails that flatter and lengthen the look of her fingers.
2/8
Naomi, 57, rocked these nails with a gold sequinned dress
Naomi Watts' dark manicure
One of winter's star colours is also perfect for adding a gothic touch to festive looks during the transitional season.
With options ranging from onyx to near-black reds and purples, this colour range's great advantage is that it combines with everything.
Here’s a tip for modern types: combining a dark manicure with short nails is *chef’s kiss*.
3/8
Lily, 40, demonstrated pink isn't just for spring
Lily Allen's light pink
This shade looks gorgeous all year, but truly comes into its own in the run-up to winter. It's a clean, elegant and universally flattering colour - a great choice for anyone looking for a feminine but natural look that aligns with thepopular neutral manicure colour palette favoured by celebrities like Amal Clooney.
The best part is the versatility it offers: you can always choose from different hues, ranging from delicate baby pinks and nudes to powdery shades.
4/8
Rhode founder Hailey, 28, is a trendsetter for nails, too