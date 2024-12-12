Princess Kate's at-home hack for sculpted cheekbones - and it's free

The Princess of Wales has long been admired for her timeless beauty, impeccable style and radiant complexion.

At her Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, all eyes were on her glowing skin and naturally beautiful appearance.

Now, a skincare expert has unveiled an at-home beauty trick that could be one of the Princess' go-to methods for achieving her signature sculpted cheekbones and luminous glow.

Beauty enthusiasts looking to achieve sculpted cheekbones and radiant skin might want to try the buccal massage - a facial-sculpting technique that works on the muscles both inside and outside the cheeks. And the best part? You can try this at home for free.

"Buccal massage is essentially a workout for your face," Dr Keyana Emamian, an aesthetic and anti-ageing doctor at Este Medical Group, told HELLO!. "It not only tones the muscles and defines your facial structure but also enhances circulation, which gives the skin that lit-from-within glow."

Why buccal massage works

By working deep into the facial tissue, buccal massage promotes muscle strength and improves blood flow.

"This increased circulation delivers more oxygen and nutrients to the skin," said Dr Emamian, also known as Dr Key. "It's why the skin appears plumper, healthier, and more radiant after a session."

It's also a fantastic way to reduce puffiness, thanks to its effects on lymphatic drainage. "This technique stimulates the lymphatic system, helping to eliminate toxins and excess fluid, which sculpts the face while reducing under-eye bags," she added. Another overlooked benefit is its ability to relieve stress.

"Many of us unconsciously clench our jaw or hold tension in the face, especially during the busy holiday season," Dr Emamian said. "Buccal massage releases that tension, which can even help soften the appearance of fine lines caused by repeated expressions."

How to do a buccal massage at home

To start, cleanse your face and apply a facial oil for better glide. Use your fingertips to gently massage in upward motions, starting from the jawline and moving to the cheekbones and temples.

For deeper results, incorporate the inner cheek method. "Using clean hands, place your thumb inside your mouth and your fingers on your outer cheek," Dr Emamian advises. "Work in small, circular motions to knead the muscle. Focus on areas like the jawline or nasolabial folds, where tension tends to build."

This technique takes only ten to 15 minutes and can be done once or twice a week. "It's an easy addition to your routine and requires no fancy tools," noted Dr Emamian.

The perfect pre-party glow

The effects are both immediate and long-term. "After just one session, you'll notice tighter, more sculpted features and an improved glow," said Dr Emamian.

"Over time, this regular practice can improve muscle tone, skin elasticity, and even help slow down the visible signs of ageing."

For the holiday season, buccal massage is the ultimate DIY beauty secret. "It's natural, effective, and perfect for when you want to look and feel your best without spending hours at a spa," Dr Emamian added.