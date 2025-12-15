The 'Sweater Weather' manicure: 5 cosy nail designs taking over this winter

Winter isn't arriving with just cosy coats and trendy boots this year; classic winter prints are also taking over not only our wardrobes but also our manicures, becoming the stars of the season's most elegant and fun looks.

From traditional tartans to iconic argyle and sweater-ready stripes, nails are being decked out in patterns that evoke the season's most famous signature fabrics. But this trend goes beyond simply transferring a print onto a nail.

It combines colours, textures and effects to make every manicure unique. From bold to sophisticated hues, these designs add a unique, cosy touch that turn your nails into the perfect winter accessory.

Understanding the trend

© @iolapallade_beauty A subtle plaid in Christmas-ready red

The top five winter "fabric" manicures draw direct inspiration from the season's classic fabrics, transferring the patterns right onto your nails. It's blending tradition with creativity, allowing every design to be unique and personalised to your style.

I'd say it's perfect for those seeking an elegant manicure that captures the cosiest vibes of winter.

Trending 'Sweater Nail' patterns for 2025

This season's most popular patterns include: tartan, argyle, stripes, dogstooth and knit effects. Each brings a different vibe: for example, royal-approved tartan recalls heritage and tradition, argyle adds preppy elegance and houndstooth is sophisticated and bold.

© @omgcutegels The key lies in adapting each design to your nail length and personal style

Colour is key to this trend. From vivid brights like reds, greens and blues to trending deep burgundy or quiet luxury neutrals, every combination is a style statement.

5 'Sweater Weather' nail designs to inspire

1/ 5 © @basecoatstories This design mimics a cable knit Knit effect A cosy design that simply mimics the stitches of a chunky knit jumper using strategic strokes on the nail. This pattern adds a warm, textured touch - ideal for winter nails - and can be combined with neutral or brighter tones depending on your style.



2/ 5 © @m.o.n.a.j. The season's dark manicure trend in plaid Tartan This royal classic of classics features overlapping checks and intersecting lines that allow you to play with colour and scale. On nails, it works well in mini designs or full-coverage patterns, adding a cosy, sophisticated air. This modern take on tartan can be created with neutrals or bolder shades.



3/ 5 The season's preppiest nail design Argyle Inspired by winter knitwear, this pattern looks great on nails of any length and allows for experimentation with contrasting colours or gradients. Argyle will definitely add style to every winter look.



4/ 5 © @nailedbyyans A suprisingly versatile look Dogstooth This iconic, elegant pattern is ideal for if you're looking for a manicure that will grab attention. Traditionally associated with coats and scarves, houndstooth's precise lines combine so well with winter colours, from classic black and white to modern, daring combinations.

5/ 5 © @thatglosssauce Cheerful winter stripes never go out of style Stripes Whether fine or bold, horizontal or vertical, stripes can be designed to suit any nail style. On a winter manicure, stripes allow you to play with depth, colour combinations and geometric designs for a look that is modern and festive.



The power of the classics

Like this season's grandma-inspired manicures, winter patterns have stood the test of time. Why? Because they flawlessly combine tradition and style.

Classic prints convey instant elegance and adapt to any look, from the most formal to the most casual, and these nails look amazing whether you're wearing them to the office or to a party.

This trend works for any nail length

Their strength lies in their timelessness; even when reinterpreted with modern colours, they'll always be a benchmark of fashion.

Which nail length works best?

This trend is incredibly versatile, adapting to short, medium and long nails, as well as different shapes: square, rounded or oval. The patterns can be adjusted for a more discreet vibe or you can go for more eye-catching designs - people of all ages and styles can get on board.

Still, it is best to adapt the design personally to the size and shape of your nails, to make sure the patterns stand out without overpowering your hand.

Don't be afraid to play with combinations of colour, texture and effects - you're guaranteed to transform your nails into your chicest accessory.