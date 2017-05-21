Loading the player...

Pippa Middleton's wedding hairstylist revealed as Victoria Beckham's hairdresser

Pippa Middleton looked gorgeous on her wedding day, choosing to have her chocolate-hued hair swept into a voluminous, elegant up-do. And it has now been revealed that the bride turned to one of her favourite celebrity hairdressers, Pol Garcia, to do the job. Pol, who also counts Victoria Beckham as one of his clients, has shared photos on Instagram taken at Englefield House, the property where Pippa got ready before her wedding.

The hairstylist posted a selfie in front of the historic property, saying it was "a pleasure" to do Pippa's hair. The privately-owned estate was also the venue of choice for Pippa and James' first champagne reception immediately after the ceremony at St Mark's Church. Pol also posted a photo from inside the house, and another of the vintage wedding car used on the day.

Pippa, 33, knew that she could rely on a member of her tried-and-tested glam squad to create her beautiful wedding day look. She and her mother Carole Middleton are regular visitors to Pol's Marylebone-based salon. His other stylish clients include Poppy Delevingne, Lea Seydoux, Danielle Lineker and Bianca Jagger. On his official website, Pol says: "I create haircuts specific to the particular client. A cut that recognises the person's personal style and identity."

In the lead-up to her nuptials, Pippa pulled out all the stops to make sure she was looking and feeling her best on the day. The fitness fanatic has been attending the luxury gym Grace Belgravia, where a lifetime membership reportedly costs £55,000. The day before her wedding, she and James were also pictured going for a run. And on Monday, Pippa took time out of her last-minute wedding preparations to visit the Santi London beauty spa in South Kensington, described as a "beautiful cross between an uber-boutique spa and a beauty clinic".

