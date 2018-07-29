Harper Beckham unveils brand new look following short haircut The seven-year-old is turning into quite the style star!

Harper Beckham may only be seven, but the little girl has long been making headlines when it comes to her stylish outfits and long, Rapunzel-like hair – something her parents refused to cut short until recently. However, following her seventh birthday, Harper decided to change her hairstyle, and recently revealed a short, shoulder-length cut during an outing in LA with her brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and Gordon Ramsay's children Megan, Jack, Holly and Matilda. Most recently, Harper was seen looking extremely grown up with her new hair styled in a low ponytail while she concentrated on making ice cream with her famous family over the weekend. Victoria shared a photo of her in action as she sculpted the ice mixture on a cold plate. "Having fun making ice cream!" she captioned the shot.

As their only daughter, David and Victoria have been precious about Harper's long hair. David previously told Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?" Harper is certainly following in her parent's footsteps when it comes to experimenting with different looks and is showing her own unique flare for fashion. A few weeks ago, the little girl debuted a rather unusual hair look on her mum Victoria's Instagram account. Harper featured in a photo with David, which showed her hair having been styled in two Princess Leia-esque buns on either side of her head.

As well as fashion and style, Harper is also a keen artist, and is often pictured drawing pictures and making crafts on both David and Victoria's Instagram accounts. Harper also enjoys singing like her Spice Girl mum, but is also just as much of a football fan like her dad too. David revealed that his only daughter is "playing every Sunday and loves it" during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The former England Captain also joked that it was now down to Harper to follow in his footsteps as his sons no longer play football. "The boys don't play and it's heartbreaking. They have a talent but it's down to Harper now. I get very enthusiastic when watching her," he said. David's three sons have other passions, as Brooklyn is a photographer – most recently taking the photos for Victoria's collaboration with Reebok, Romeo is a keen tennis player and Cruz is an aspiring musician.

