Catherine Zeta-Jones often wears her long, brunette hair down in a sleek, straight style, but over the weekend she decided to change things up and transform her look. The Chicago actress looked incredibly glamorous in a new black-and-white photo posted on her Instagram account, which showed her with her hair styled in a vintage-inspired up-do. "Vintage hair styling. Love a good finger wave," she captioned the image. Fans were quick to compliment her appearance in the comments section, with one writing: "Gorgeous! You look like Ava Garner!" while another said: "Timeless beauty!" A third added: "Very flattering and pretty on you."

The Hollywood star is often active on social media, posting everything from interior inspiration to family photos. On Friday, Catherine shared a previously-unseen photograph capturing the moment she met her husband Michael Douglas. The black-and-white shot showed a young Catherine gazing over at Michael at an event, and she wrote besides it: "Meeting my husband for the first time at the Deauville Film Festival. Can’t remember what he was talking about," with a crying-with-laughter emoji.

Mum-of-two Catherine recently opened up about her family life with her husband in a rare interview, telling Town & Country magazine: "What I instilled in my kids, and I'm very, very proud of it, is manners. There's nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp." Her daughter Carys, who graced the front cover with her famous mum, also opened up about the pressures that came with growing up in the public eye - admitting that she had a hard time at school because of her dad's age. "People would be like 'Your grandpa’s here to pick you up,'" the 14-year-old told the magazine.

There is no denying that the Douglas family are extremely close. Currently, Dylan is off travelling around Europe with his friends having graduated from high school. It is not known yet what the teenager is planning to do after his travels, although Catherine has previously hinted that just like Carys, Dylan too wants to follow in his parents' footsteps in the performing arts. During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2017, she revealed: "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk, they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it."