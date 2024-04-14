Lauren Sanchez wows A-list friends with gorgeous new look

Lauren Sanchez is known for her long brunette locks but the former TV personality has gone for a gorgeous change, chopping off her hair for a stunning new lob.

The long bob made its debut as she attended President Joe and Jill Biden's state dinner, honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday April 10. Lauren turned heads in a striking red Rasario gown worth $2,200, but when she shared the look on social media, it was her new hair that got her celebrity friends talking.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez reveals her new look

"Love love love your hair," commented Julianne Hough, as Jewel added: "Here for the bob!!!" Jennifer Meyer, Tobey Maguire's ex-wife, wrote: "Loveeeeee the hair!'"

Jessica Alba, Paris Hilton, Nina Dobrev and Salma Hayek all commented with fire emojis or heart emojis.

The new look for Lauren may have been inspired by a conversation with her trusted hair stylist Olivia Halpin, a member of Lauren's glam squad. Olivia played a pivotal role in launching spaces for Rachel Zoe's 'DreamDry' salons in New York and Chicago, and she is well known for collaborations with high-fashion bridal designers like Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang.

© Tasos Katopodis Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (R) and his fiancee Lauren arrive at the White House for a state dinner

Lauren was joined at the state dinner by fiancé Jeff Bezos, and their decision to attend comes after the pair recently returned from Japan.

The couple, who got engaged last year, visited the country with their children: Lauren is mom to eldest son Nikko, 22, with former NFL tight end Tony González, as well as Ella, 16, plus her older brother Evan, 17, with Hollywood agent and Endeavor founder Patrick Whitesell, her husband from 2005 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder Jeff shares four kids with ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos, three sons and a daughter, though only their oldest son's name, Preston, is publicly known. They were married from 1993 to 2019.

© Getty Images Lauren has chopped her long hair off

"Those early morning walks under cherry blossoms, exploring ancient temples, and yes, the best sushi on a conveyor belt ever," Lauren captioned a series of Instagram posts, revealing the joy the family received from their trip, adding: "It felt like living a dream we never wanted to wake up from."

© Instagram Lauren shared this picture of her and Jeff Bezos' kids, from their spring break vacation to Japan

© Instagram The family visited Japan together

Also at the black tie dinner were Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, with Kamala making a noteworthy appearance in elegant attire by Valentino.

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary were also in attendance, and among the early arrivals was Naomi Biden, the President's granddaughter, who chose to wear a designer gown by Bernadette adorned with cherry blossom motifs, echoing the evening's theme of spring and renewal.

© DREW ANGERER Bill Clinton, 42nd US President and his wife Hillary Rodham Clinton, 67th US Secretary of State arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

© DREW ANGERER Lawyer Naomi Biden and her husband Peter Neal arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Event designer Bryan Rafanelli, who previously orchestrated Naomi Biden's White House wedding, lent his creative genius to the evening's decor, transforming the White House into a spring garden, with a koi pond illusion and floating lily pads that connected the East Room and the State Dining Room, where guests dined on a menu that included home-cured salmon, rib-eye steak, and a cherry-themed dessert, and enjoyed a performance by Paul Simon.