Meghan Markle's hair stylist reveals secret behind Duchess' stunning new 'red' hair

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made a stunning return to the spotlight last week as she joined her husband, Prince Harry, on a three-day Canada trip to commemorate the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2025.

The Duchess, 42, showcased her unmistakable elegance in a series of immaculate outfits, charming in everything from skiwear to preppy shirts and off-the-shoulder gowns during her whistle-stop tour of British Columbia.

Royal style watchers couldn't help but notice something extra special about the mother-of-two's appearance, however, and it wasn't just down to her sartorial wins.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex's hair looked incredible in Canada

The mother-of-two's glossy, raven hair was her greatest asset this weekend, withstanding sub-zero temperatures in Whistler, tumbling into princess-like curls on her date night with Prince Harry, and effortlessly sweeping into a sophisticated ballerina bun on her final night.

Meghan's hair colorist Kadi Lee was the mastermind behind her espresso-hued locks. Taking to Instagram via the Highbrow Hippie account, Kadi revealed the exact process to achieving the royal's high-shine tresses - and the surprising color she used to achieve Meghan's 'do.

"Chocolate chestnut brunette, for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex for Invictus Games," read the post.

"This mixture of red and golden undertones makes a dynamic shade of brunette that not only gives skin the healthiest glow, especially during the colder months of winter, it also provides the hair with a next level high power shine."

The post then credited @hectorsworldd for the "bounciest, long lasting blowout" and Kadi for the rich brunette color.

© Karwai Tang Meghan wore her hair in tumbling curls

Meghan's style watchers rushed to the comments to chime in on her new look, which used a mixture of red and gold tones.

"When I saw this color, I immediately thought of you. This is the best her hair has ever looked!!" wrote one fan.

"This color matched perfectly with the Duchess of Sussex Meghan, it brought luminosity to her beautiful face," penned another.A third comment read: "The color radiantly compliments her eyes and skin beautifully."

© Karwai Tang The Duchess' hair colorist Kadi Lee revealed she used red and gold tones in Meghan's hair

Kadi and makeup artist, Daniel Martin, were the Duchess' glam squad behind her glowy look when Meghan received her Women of Vision Award at the Ms. Foundation Gala in New York back in May 2023.

Kadi and her longtime friend and beauty entrepreneur, Myka Harris, began Highbrow Hippie as a blog and opened their beautiful atelier in Venice, California, in 2019.

The airy space offers clients high end beauty treatments and services, as well as yoga and meditation sessions.

© Karwai Tang The Duchess' healthy, glossy hair was courtesy of Highbrow Hippie

"Our intention is to refocus on self care, community and experience," writes their Founder, Myka, on the Highbrow Hippie website.