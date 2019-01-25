Strictly's Dianne Buswell hints at new career with boyfriend Joe Sugg Will Dianne become a vlogger?

As the Strictly Come Dancing gang carry on their tour around the UK, Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell's relationship continues to go from strength-to-strength. And now, Dianne has revealed her new boyfriend's second serious talent - aside from dancing, of course. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, professional dancer Dianne proudly posted a photograph that Joe had taken of her, and captioned it: "@joe_sugg is not just a good dancer he can also take a banging picture ! Go on joe with your many talents ! The designated tour photographer ! On another note Leeds we can’t wait to perform for you tonight." It also seems like Dianne is taking a few video and photography tips from her dance partner, as she shared a video on her Instagram Stories, which showed her shopping for a vlogging camera with him. She later Tweeted: "Somebody now has a vlogging camera [smiley face emojis]!!!!"

We wouldn't be surprised to see some vlogging collaborations between the pair, as Dianne appeared on Joe's hugely popular YouTube channel during their time on Strictly Come Dancing last year. They also like to regularly speak with fans during sessions on their Instagram Stories. The pair are total naturals in front of the camera - so it will be exciting to see what they do next with their extra skills.

This week, the Strictly team have been celebrating after the BBC One dance show picked up the National Television Award for the Best Talent Show. And there is some further good news for all Strictly fans, with head judge Shirley Ballas confirming that she will be coming back for the next series later in the year, along with fellow judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. Shirley to The Mirror when asked: "Yes, yes, I'm definitely coming back. We all are."

