Emma Thompson starts yet another festive hair trend with a shocking new hair transformation

It's official, Dame Emma Thompson is the gift that keeps on giving. Emma has long been an icon for her stellar acting, long before she even became a Dame, but it looks like the 60-year-old is also fast becoming our hair icon now too - just another accolade to add to her CV then. After debuting her unforgettable glittery purple stars at the Last Christmas premiere only the night before, the Love Actually actress surprised everyone yet again at the Covent Garden Christmas lights reveal with a shocking hair transformation - and we spy another festive trend in the air à la Ms Thompson...

MORE: Emma Thompson just debuted the hairstyle everyone will be wearing this Christmas

Taking to the stage on Tuesday night to switch on the Christmas lights with her Last Christmas co-stars, the former blonde beauty debuted bright pink candyfloss hair - and the epic hair transformation is reminding us of the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker. Styled once again by Lewis Pallett, the brains behind the iconic glittery stars, the actress's new 'do was most definitely centre stage. Volumised to perfection and held back with plenty of hairspray, Emma let her pink hair do all the talking and she may have just given Keira Knightley a run for her money!

Emma made sure to compliment her new pink hairstyle by matching It with a candyfloss pink smoky eye of almost an identical colour and a sweep of light pink blush across her cheeks. The actress pulled it all together with a bright red lip adding an even more festive feel to her beauty look - pink and red together, who knew? But we're totally following suit at the HELLO! Christmas bash.

To make sure the new candyfloss hairstyle received all the glory it deserved, the Nanny Mcphee actress paired her new pink locks with a toned-down ensemble consisting of a beige faux fur jacket, a cream turtle neck jumper and black tweed trousers. The actress also whipped out her favourite pair of chunky white trainers, which came in handy as she sang and danced around the stage to Christmas tunes with co-star Emilia Clarke. However, it's clear that it was Emma's Sugar Plum Fairy hair that was the true star of the evening and we can't wait for the next instalment of Emma's epic hair transformations! More festive inspo? Yes, please

OTHER: Emma Thompson on why she wore trainers to meet Prince William at Buckingham Palace