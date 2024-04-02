Megan Fox sparks massive reaction with drastic hair transformation you need to see

Leave it to Jennifer Check to continue grabbing everyone's attention years later, because Megan Fox is leaving fans absolutely stunned with her new hair 'do.

The actress, 37, took to her Instagram earlier this week to tease a change to her hair when she shared a multitude of photos of her long and wavy bubblegum pink locks.

"In memoriam of my pink hair era february 2024-april 2024," she captioned her post, immediately intriguing her followers about what was to come.

Some posited a return to her jet black roots, while others contemplated whether she would be going blonde or red, or even bald, although no one saw her actual cut coming.

Megan revealed on Tuesday morning that she'd ditched the long for a blunt bob, switching out the bubbly pink for a metallic blue-gray cut with her black roots showing.

"Entering my jedi era," she wrote alongside her new snaps, and fans quickly inundated her comments section with flame emojis galore, dubbing the new hair a "winner."

"I saw megan fox dyed her hair blue so I dyed my hair blue," one joked, with another saying: "You're out of this world!!" A third added: "This is def the 'I just got out of a serious relationship' hair era isn't it," and a fourth quipped: "Stop you're making me wanna dye my hair this color."

Her hairstylist, celebrity hair guru Dimitris Giannetos, shared more photos of the cut on Instagram, with Megan styling out the shorter style with side-swept bangs that framed her face.

He deemed the color "Blue Jeans," revealing the official name of the color from L'Oreal to be "Sapphire Smoke," and even shared a contrasting side-by-side of her styled out blue look with her former pink 'do.

The Jennifer's Body actress recently opened up on Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy about another change to her appearance, addressing talk of plastic surgery by confirming that she had indeed received bodily modification.

"My boobs have been fake since I was 21 or 22. I got them done in between the first and second Transformers. But I had them done conservatively," she shared.

"Because back then everyone did the work, but you had to do work that was undetectable."

© Instagram Megan got her new 'do styled out by celebrity hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos

She continued: "I, always, that little girl that was in the mirror like 'Where are my boobies?' I always wanted big boobies. So, I wasn't happy with the first set. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went, but they went."

"Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise – you could see the rippling thing of the implants."

Megan also opened up about being open to the idea of surgery despite her fear of anesthesia. "I don't like surgery – my body doesn't react well to general anesthesia – and so when I go to have a surgery it's a very big deal."

© Instagram Megan's hair, before and after

"Going under anesthesia is a risk to your life. So, when I had to go in for this set I was like 'Look, if you're going to put me to sleep, if I'm going to be sick for two months from the general anesthesia… I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit in my body.'"

