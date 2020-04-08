Kim Kardashian got fans talking this week after sharing a never-before-seen photo on Instagram of herself with Kanye West and their daughter North, which had been taken during their February trip to Paris during Fashion Week. The trio were pictured eating dinner at a restaurant in the French capital, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked incredibly stylish with a chic long bob. Fans were quick to comment on her hairstyle, with one writing: "This bob is my entire mood," while another wrote: "I love your hair!" A third added: "This makes me want to cut my hair too!"

Kim Kardashian rocked a long bob during her trip to Paris

The Skims founder often experiments with her hairstyle with wigs and extensions. During the coronavirus lockdown, the star has been sporting long hair, which she has been styling in braids while looking after her four young children at home. The reality star has been documenting her time in quarantine on social media, and recently asked her fans for advice on keeping her kids entertained at home. As well as six-year-old North, Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months. The beauty mogul recently shared a photo of her family in the living room, and wrote: "What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained??? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!"

Kim and Kanye West are in lockdown in LA with their four young children

Kim is used to travelling a lot for work, and admitted that she was finding the lockdown a struggle at times, but that she was enjoying spending quality time with her children. In a recent interview with The View, the 39-year-old said: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough." On homeschooling her oldest children, she added: "They [teachers] deserve so much."

"It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," Kim said. Looking at the positives, the reality star added: "I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world. I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you could possibly imagine. I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry And The Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn't have watched and it's so much fun! So I love the family bonding stuff but I mean I've been doing laundry and cooking and we're now – I mean, the kids just got on spring break, thank god – being their teacher too."

