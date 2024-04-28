The fashion world is busy gearing up for the most important night of the year, with just two weeks to go until the 2024 Met Gala.

It seems Kim Kardashian is preparing early this year, as she revealed a revival of her platinum blonde hairstyle that almost broke the Internet at the 2022 Met Gala.

The SKIMS founder, 43, made history when she became the first person to wear the late Marylin Monroe's $4.8 million 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' dress after being granted special permission from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum.

© Getty Kim Kardashian wears Marylin Monroe's dress to the 2022 Met Gala

The occasion saw Kim's beloved hair stylist, Chris Appleton, taking her from jet black to peroxide blonde in a grueling 14-hour stint in the beauty chair.

Kim's Marylin Monroe blonde moment looked nothing short of mesmerizing on the red carpet, but close-up photographs of the reality TV star's "real" hair, which appeared to be tinged with brassy patches and warm streaks throughout, caught the attention of fans on TikTok.

© Getty Kim turned her raven hair to platinum blonde in a matter of hours

At the time, hairstylist Zach Mesquit (@zachmesquit) said on TikTok: "I'm never going to diss another hairdresser's work, especially as somebody who specializes in platinum blonde, I fully am aware of what an insanely difficult process it is to take someone from black to platinum in a short span of time."

However, Zach went on to point out the different shades in Kim's hair, explaining the disparity in blonde was due to a problem with her black hair lifting consistently throughout.

© Getty Kim's platinum blonde hair proved divisive at the time

He added that his theory on Kim wearing her hair in a tight bun, rather than a Marylin-esque bouffant 'do was because her blonde ends simply didn't "lift" enough.

In an unexpected move, Kim's hair stylist Chris revealed on Sunday that she has once again returned to the blonde side. "Back to blonde," he wrote on TikTok, adding an ice emoji.

"BLONDE KIMMY IS BACK" quipped one fan in the comments, as another wrote: "PLATINUM KIM IS BACK!!!!" in excitement.

Many others questioned whether Kim's hair was a wig, while several others were worried about the lasting damage on her hair after going platinum again.

© Jon Kopaloff Kim stayed blonde for a long time after the Met Gala

"I think a honey blonde would have been better!" chimed in a third fan. Who knew hair could be so divisive?

© Getty The star has rocked a variety of different hairstyles through the years

Speaking to HELLO! in 2023, Chris Appleton weighed in on another controversial hair opinion, giving his take on whether the Princess of Wales' tumbling mane is down to hair extensions.

"They're not extensions," he said with absolute certainty. "She's got great hair, she always has done. I can tell by the ends of her hair that they're not extensions. They have a softness to them and they're split in places. I think her new curtain bangs and addition of layers has made the back look longer, that's all."