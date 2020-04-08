Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been making the most of their time together during the coronavirus lockdown, which they are spending with their teenage children Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. However, like all families, there are some things that are starting to annoy them. On Tuesday, Dylan shared a video on Instagram of himself playing the bass, and revealed that it wasn't going down too well with his sister. "From the quarantine. Times may change me, but COVID-19 will not change the fact my bass playing annoys @carys.douglas when she is doing homework. Nor does it change the fact I can't remember lyrics. Stay safe everyone," he wrote in the caption.

While Dylan's music isn't such a hit with Carys, his mum Catherine is a big fan of her son's skills, and reposted the video on her own Instagram page. The 19-year-old moved back to his family's home at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, having left his student accommodation at Brown University. Just before the global health pandemic hit New York, Dylan's family had gone to visit him at his university halls, and made it a trip to remember by turning up in Brown University sweatshirts.

The Chicago actress is self-isolating in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their children

The famous family's time in quarantine has been made more enjoyable by the new addition of their puppy Taylor, who they took home at the beginning of the year. Catherine has been sharing some adorable videos of their four-legged friend ruling the roost, including footage of Taylor chasing after some deer in their back garden. The star also jokingly revealed how the puppy was ignoring social distancing rules to accompany her whilst working out at her home gym. She wrote next to a clip showing her and Taylor working out: "My dog Taylor is just not getting the social distancing thing. But I am. Stay away and stay healthy."

There's certainly enough to keep Catherine and her family entertained at home during the lockdown too. They live in an eight-bedroom Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside Manhattan, with features including an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a games room, and a wood-panelled library. There are also ten bathrooms in the mansion, which resemble spa hotels. The Chicago actress recently shared a photo inside one of them, which featured a vintage roll top bath, a wooden table adorned with beauty products, and a white chaise lounge, as well as gorgeous views of the garden.

