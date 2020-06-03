The One Show's Angellica Bell showcases chic bob following DIY lockdown haircut The TV presenter went for the chop – and she looks incredible!

Angellica Bell has impressed her fans after showcasing her hairdressing talents during lockdown. The One Show star decided to cut her own hair after becoming fed up with having split ends, and transformed her appearance with a chic bob. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the results, the mother-of-two wrote: "CHOP! Yes today I got the scissors out and cut inches off my hair! Seriously I couldn't deal with my dry split ends anymore and I was starting to look like a scarecrow. So now my hair is the shortest it's been in ages but I'm loving the bob haircut life."

The One Show's Angellica Bell cut her own hair in lockdown - and it looks great!

The TV presenter continued to praise her co-star Alex Jones following a fun day at work, adding: "Anyway thanks for tuning in to @bbconeshow tonight. Have loved hanging with @alexjonesthomson this week albeit at a distance, but it made me once again realise how important friends and talking really are. I'm lucky to know some incredibly kind and talented people. Here's to a great weekend. Dress from @neverfullydressed." Angellica was then inundated with messages from fans who asked if she could help them with their own hair, with one writing: "Gorgeous – can you come and do mine please? I can provide gloves and a mask!" while another wrote: "Seriously impressed with your hair skills!" A third added: "Wow, you have chopped off a lot. Brilliant job with your hair. You look gorgeous."

The TV presenter's haircutting skills were a big hit with fans

Last week, Angellica joined Alex as her latest co-host on The One Show. Since Matt Baker left the BBC One programme in March, different presenters have filled in for the former Blue Peter star, including Gethin Jones and Strictly star Alex Scott. Angellica is a regular on the popular news show, as well as The Martin Lewis Money Show, which she co-hosts with money expert Martin Lewis each week. The mum-of-two first found her way onto our screens in the noughties as a children's TV presenter, and also made a name for herself as a culinary expert after winning Celebrity MasterChef, which saw her go on to write children's cookbook Fantastic Eats! & How to Cook Them.

