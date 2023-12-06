Strictly's Dianne Buswell divides fans following hair transformation

Dianne Buswell rocked a different look on Saturday, when she and her dance partner, Bobby Brazier, re-created the iconic final routine from Dirty Dancing.

The dancer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share before-and-after photos of her look, crediting her glam team for the transformation, which saw her wear a wavy brown wig.

Fans were soon divided over which style they preferred – taking to the comment section to share their feelings!

© Instagram Dianne shared a 'before' photo on Instagram

While many love Dianne's signature bright red hair, others thought she should make the change to brunette permanent. The star captioned her post: "Bit of reality vs strictly for ya… hair makeup and costume do a great job! Shout out to my ladies @jessieefromtheblock @lisadaveyhair @vickygilldesign."

One fan responded: "Brown is your colour!! Love it," and another agreed: "You so suit brown hair! Do it!!" A third commented: "You look amazing with that colour hair," prompting a fourth to agree: "Ditch the red, the whole of Britain says," but another fan replied: "NO WAY! Di's red is ICONIC!"

© Instagram The dancer stunned fans as a brunette

Another loyal follower commented: "Think next time you keep the red hair though," while a wise soul put it best: "To be honest you pull every hair colour and style off Dianne and always look so beautiful inside and out!"

Dianne is known for experimenting with her hair colour, having tried out orange and pink shades before the previous two Strictly series. She's also showcased her natural dark brown hair in past photos, as well as revealing how she looks with long black locks and a fabulous "mermaid hair" makeover, as you can see in the clip below...

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell debuts mermaid hair transformation

Her interest in hair is unsurprising, given her previous career as a hairdresser, and she previously had a BBC podcast called Di's Salon, where she styled her famous friends' hair as she interviewed them.

Dianne's Saturday look may have impressed her fans, but it proved a challenging night for the dancer and Bobby as they failed to pull off the big lift during their Salsa to (I've Had) The Time of My Life, leaving them second from bottom on the leaderboard.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star is known for her red locks

The following day, the Australian took to social media to share her disappointment, revealing she was "gutted". Reflecting on their difficulty in replicating the film's lift, which saw Patrick Swayze hold Jennifer Grey over his head as she kept her arms and legs aloft, Dianne posted an image of Bobby pulling it off in rehearsal.

The star also wrote a lengthy caption which began: "Gutted the LIFT didn’t go to plan like it had in most rehearsals."

© BBC Dianne and Bobby didn't quite pull off their big lift

She continued: "But I do have to say we took a risk and didn’t play it safe, that dance was hard and so iconic that of course there was pressure to do it justice and the feeling of just not quite getting it was a bit low for us.

"HOWEVER, Bobby wanted to challenge himself and so did I and that is success and growth in itself... Your strength your movement has improved so, so much and I'm sure so many people agree. "We are so excited and grateful to be dancing in the semi-final next week."