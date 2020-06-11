Strictly's Kelvin Fletcher reveals real reason he dyed his hair blond during lockdown The star has admitted he loves his new look

Kelvin Fletcher has remained good friends with his Strictly Come Dancing colleagues, so on Wednesday the show's reigning champion joined Janette Manrara on her Instagram to talk all things lockdown.

Of course the first topic to cover was Kelvin's incredible hair transformation. "How are you finding the blond? That was a big transition," Janette asked the former Emmerdale star.

"Yeah. God, my roots are coming through quite a bit, aren't they? I think I need to get that done," he said as he reflected on the current state of his hair.

"Are you going to do it again?" a surprised Janette asked, as Kelvin confirmed that he was, because he "likes it".

"Do you?" a cheeky Janette asked, as she laughed.

Explaining the real reason behind his shocking transformation, the actor went on to explain: "You know it's weird, because obviously a few people went with dying their hair and shaving their beard during the lockdown. I think it's the novelty of the lockdown. I've obviously never been in lockdown before, so there was a lot of novelty there and partly with boredom."

He continued: "I guess being an actor since I was six, seven years old, I've never really, I've kind of continuously worked since I was a kid. I've never really had a chance to do my hair how I wanted to do it, my personal preference. I've always been dictated as to what character I was playing so weirdly, these are the little secret desires that I've always had.

Kelvin and his wife Liz spoke to HELLO! in this week's issue

"And I got the chance during lockdown. Nothing was happening, I wasn't working or anything and I said to Liz, 'I've always wanted to dye my hair' and we got some bleach out, I dyed it and it went yellow, then it was ginger and then I put a bit of toner on there…" he explained.

After laughing at his initial failed attempts which saw his hair turn yellow and ginger, Janette finally complimented his current look: "I think this is good actually, it looks nice," she said.

On lockdown life with his family, Kelvin told HELLO! magazine this week that he is enjoying it following his busy time on Strictly.

"After an intense four or five months of regular family life being disrupted, to be at the other end of the spectrum, where I'm constantly at home – in a weird way, it couldn't have come at a better time for me and Liz, and for the kids. We look back on the whole Strictly experience fondly, one we experienced as a family together. We've been together for many years and we're so happy with each other, in our little bubble."