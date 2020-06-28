Jennifer Lopez is always changing her hairstyles, and has an impressive collection of extensions of various lengths and colours. But recently, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker ditched her hairpieces in favour of a natural look, and shared a picture of herself in the studio wearing her long bob up in a chic high ponytail. The star looked stylish dressed in a white vest top teamed with a leather mini skirt and knee-high boots, accessorised with hoop earrings. The Hustlers star's hair is naturally curly, and in another recent photo, she wore her tresses down in loose waves while posing on the beach.

READ: Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max bond with dad Marc Anthony in adorable new photos

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez makes fans go wild with curly hairstyle

Back in April, Jennifer shared footage of herself with a long Rapunzel-inspired ponytail while she sat in the garden with 12-year-old Emme. What's more, J-Lo's daughter has inherited her mum's beautiful curly hair. The 50-year-old has previously revealed to People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan".

J-Lo rocked a short ponytail during a recent visit to the studio

The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx. "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

READ: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban reveals exciting news during lockdown

Jennifer is isolating with fiancé Alex and her twins Emme and Max. Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, are also splitting their time between their dad and mum Cynthia Scurtis' homes. During lockdown, the family have had a lot to celebrate, including Ella's birthday and Father's Day. J-Lo also took part in the star-studded Together At Home concert in April, which was watched by her fans around the world, as well as her proud family, who had front row seats in the garden.

Jennifer often experiments with her hairstyles

Jennifer and Alex have been praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Talking to People, the Selina actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.