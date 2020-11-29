Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo of lookalike mum to mark special celebration The Jenny from the Block hitmaker grew up in the Bronx in New York

Jennifer Lopez has had a busy few weeks travelling around the United States, but for Thanksgiving she made sure that she was in New York with the rest of her family.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker, along with Alex Rodriguez and their children, have been enjoying spending quality time with their loved ones in the Big Apple.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with her lookalike mum Guadalupe as they celebrated the special holiday together.

The Hustlers star also posted a video of herself dancing to her new hit, In the Morning, along with her niece Lucy, twins Emme and Max, and Alex's daughter Ella and Natasha.

Jennifer grew up in the Bronx and goes back to New York regularly. The star has a home in the Hamptons and an apartment in Manhattan.

Jennifer Lopez with her mum Guadalupe on Thanksgiving

The award-winning singer was raised by her mum and dad David, and is the middle child with an older sister Leslie, and a younger sister Lynda.

While Leslie prefers to keep out of the spotlight, Lynda is a renowned journalist and has made several red carpet appearances alongside her famous sister over the years.

J-Lo is incredibly close to her mum

Jennifer often talks about her upbringing and how it was filled with fun and laughter, and described her mum as "young and fun" while chatting about her childhood to her twins on her YouTube channel.

Jennifer also opened up about her childhood during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017.

Jennifer with her parents, sister Lynda, niece Lucy and twins Emme and Max

When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

The star with sisters Lynda and Leslie

Jennifer is also incredibly supportive of her sisters and their families and recently helped promote Lynda's debut book, AOC, which hit the shelves over the summer.

