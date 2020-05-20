Crown Princess Mary of Denmark shared a throwback photo from one of her overseas trips on the Danish royal family's Instagram account on Tuesday and it looks like her hairstyle could have been inspired by the Duchess of Sussex.

The Australia-born royal wore her brunette locks in a high bun during a working visit to Ethiopia in March 2019, when she was accompanied by the Danish Minister of Development, Ulla Tørnæs. Mary's outfit choice was also similar to one of Meghan's favourite outfit combos – a pale blue button-up shirt and neutral belted trousers.

READ: Meghan Markle's hairdresser George Northwood breaks silence on their partnership and each gorgeous hairstyle

While the messy bun is one of Meghan's signature hairstyles, we've also seen the Duchess sport a ballerina-style for a visit to City, University of London in 2019. For her wedding in May 2018, the former actress' brunette tresses were swept into a low bun with face-framing tendrils.

Crown Princess Mary shared the snap from last year on Instagram as her and Crown Prince Frederik's children returned to school. The Danish royal court confirmed on Tuesday that Prince Christian, 14, and Princess Isabella, 13, went back to their lessons at Tranegårdskolen as lockdown measures were eased in Denmark. Their younger siblings Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, both nine, returned to the classroom last month.

MORE: Meghan Markle's most gorgeous royal hairstyles – from messy buns to updos and topknots

Mary's eldest children have joined their younger siblings back at school

The Danish royal children had started studying at the winter school of Lemania Verbier International School in Switzerland at the start of 2020, however the family returned to Denmark in March following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Part of Mary's Instagram caption read: "Yesterday our two oldest kids started school, so now we're glad that all four children are back to school. I think they have been good at dealing with what has been a very different everyday life. But they are happy to return to everything they have missed: teaching, their comrades, teachers, recess - in short, a school life that gives the structure of everyday life that children have found out they appreciate."

She highlighted the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on education worldwide, particularly on schooling for girls in developing countries.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.