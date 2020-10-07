Nicole Kidman as a brunette needs to be seen to be believed The Big Little Lies star looks beautiful with any hair colour

Nicole Kidman is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood and over the years the star has transformed her look for the many roles she has portrayed, both on-screen and on stage.

And on Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star took fans on a trip down memory lane after sharing an incredible throwback photo of herself playing Rosalind Franklin in Photograph 51 in London's West End.

For the role, Nicole looked completely different with brown hair, which was styled in victory rolls as she made the character come to life.

The photo had been shared to help support the theatre industry, which has been widely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicole has beautiful auburn, wavy hair, but she often wears it styled straight, and has been dyeing it a warm blonde shade for the past few years.

Nicole Kidman as a brunette in Photograph 51

However, the star embraced her natural hair for her role in The Undoing, where her character has long, red curly hair.

The mother-of-four plays Grace Fraser in the upcoming mini-series, alongside Hugh Grant.

The Hollywood star has been as busy as ever during the pandemic, and as well as promoting The Undoing, which will be released on 25 October, she has been busy filming and producing her upcoming TV adaptation of Liane Moriarty's Nine Perfect Strangers.

Nicole and her family have been in Australia for the past few months so that she can film the show in Byron Bay, and it looks like she is having an amazing time.

The Big Little Lies star has naturally curly hair

Nicole and husband Keith Urban arrived in Australia in July, along with their daughters Sunday and Faith, who are being homeschooled by their parents during the pandemic.

Keith flew back to Nashville to host the ACM Awards in September, and while Nicole stayed in Australia, she showed her support for her husband by streaming the show from her laptop.

Nicole with husband Keith Urban

Nicole and her family are used to travelling around the world together, and have homes in Nashville, London, LA and New York.

In an interview published in HELLO! in August, she reflected on how the pandemic has transformed their lives.

"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

