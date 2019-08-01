Pixie Lott rocks the prettiest new hair colour – see her new look for summer She's summer ready

Loving the new hairdo Pixie! We've got all the summer feels for Pixie Lott's new hair colour and she's so going to start an August trend. The singer shared a photo of her fun new shade with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, receiving scores of compliments on her look. The star posted: "Do you like my @pixielottpaint pinky red? What colour should I try next?" In the snap, we see a beautiful Pixie showing off her shoulder-length blonde locks with streaks of reddy pink scattered throughout the ends, balayage style. We love! It's such a sassy look and a good halfway hue between blonde and full-on pink.

Photo credit: Instagram / Pixie Lott

Pixie's followers were bowled over by her new colour, with one posting: "Omg I love it," and another saying, "Amazing, I'm going to get some." There were plenty of replies to her question of which shade to try next. One fan wrote: "It’s gorg! You should defs try a purple next." Another follower agreed, "You're so stunning Pix and purpleeee next."

Former Strictly contestant Pixie used a colour from her own hair product range Pixie Lott Paint, which is available to buy from Asda. It's super affordable, with spray-on colours costing just £4, colour chalks and hair pens at £5, and wash-out colours priced at £6.

Pixie loves to play around with new hair looks; the previous week she posted a picture of herself wearing some glam hair clips in her locks. She wrote: "Channeling Elsa to help cool me down."

And in July, the singer shared another snap of a fun hairstyle, this time with her tresses styled in two buns with the comment: "A little tiny spritz of Hawaii blue and pastel pink glitter for a little acoustic set in Ibiza."

