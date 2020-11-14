Kourtney Kardashian's spiral staircase inside $8.5million home is out of this world The star shares her home with her three children

Talk about show-stopping!

Kourtney Kardashian has a keen eye for interior design and she wasn't going to let her staircase escape her vision.

The star, 41, shared a photo from inside her amazing $8.5million home on Instagram on Thursday and while her outfit was supposed to be the star of the show, we couldn’t help but notice her incredible staircase.

Kourtney was sat on the bottom steps of the two-tone set of stairs dressed in an oversized, hooded cloak as she prepared for her niece’s Disney themed party.

She captioned the snap: "Your fairy godmother."

Several of her followers commented on her home and told her how much they loved her decor.

Kourtney - who lives in the plush house with her three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five - was dressed up for her niece, Dream's, fourth birthday party, which Rob Kardashian was throwing.

Kourtney's beautiful home is in Calabasas and boasts six-bedrooms, an elevator, gym, pool, and massage room.

Kourtney's staircase is perfection

Its playhouse has even been featured in Architectural Digest and Kourtney explained to the publication why it's a tech-free zone.

"The kids wanted a TV and we were like, 'No'," she said. "There are books in there, and it's cute for playing games. The biggest thing is to use your imagination and have time to relax. It's a place to lounge and read books and play."

Kourtney has a keen eye for detail

Kourtney has admitted she's a perfectionist when it comes to her home and revealed in an interview with Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, that everything in her house has to be spot on.

"I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice. Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, 'Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors.'"

