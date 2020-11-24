Kourtney Kardashian dyes her hair green ahead of the festive season The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is getting ready for the holidays!

Kourtney Kardashian has unveiled an edgy new look just in time for Christmas – and she looks great!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to showcase her new green 'do, as she posed in the mirror in the hallway of the Calabasas home.

While Kourtney rarely changes her hairstyle, the rest of her famous siblings are fans of experimenting with hair.

Kylie Jenner often dyes her hair bold colours and is a fan of extensions, as is Khloe Kardashian, who previously revealed a walk-in closet in her home dedicated to her hair pieces.

VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason decorates her garden

The star's five-year-old son Reign is also a fan of changing up his hair, and was pictured on his dad Scott Disick's Instagram account the same day, sporting a buzz cut after shaving off his Mohawk.

Reign has been having fun cutting his hair over the past few months, following his first ever haircut in the summer.

Kourtney Kardashian with green hair

Prior to that, Kourtney had been incredibly protective over her son's long hair, which she hadn't allowed to be cut since he was born.

Hairstylist Jason Schneidman shared before-and-after photos on Instagram and revealed it was Reign’s idea to go super-short.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's hair always looks incredible

Kourtney initially said she was "not okay" with the makeover, before admitting she "loved" his new look.

Kourtney and Scott are doting parents to Reign, as well as older children Penelope, eight, and Mason, ten.

The doting mum and dad successfully co-parent their kids and have remained on good terms since their split, even going on holiday together on several occasions.

Kourtney's son Reign has been enjoying changing his hair too!

Kourtney opened up about their parenting experience during the coronavirus lockdown earlier in the year.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star even admitted during an Instagram Live in April that co-parenting has been "nice".

Kourtney is a doting mum to her three children

"I think because the kids are going back and forth to both houses, I try to schedule my work on those days. I think it's even nice for the kids to get a different change of scenery, get into a different house.

"They have their own dog over there. It's just a different vibe in the different houses."

