Dianne Buswell left her fans speechless after sharing a series of snaps of herself wearing a peroxide blonde wig - a stark contrast to her iconic fiery red hair!

"And today we went for honey blonde," she wrote in the caption. "This was a longer wig but I gave it a haircut so it sits more at shoulder length!"

Exclusive: Dianne Buswell on her love of Strictly, boyfriend Joe Sugg and exciting plans for 2021

Just the previous day, the Strictly Come Dancing pro - who was a full-time professional hairdresser - flaunted darker locks. It seems these recent photos were in aide of her new podcast, Di's Salon, which launched on Thursday.

Upon seeing the blonde transformation, fans rushed to comment - with many loving the beachy look. "I am obsessed, I think this is my fav of all the wigs you've worn haha! You suit every colour, as weird as it would be without the red for a while you would look amaze with this colour and length."

Another remarked: "This ones super cute! I love the red hair and always will but you can pull off any colour x." A third post read: "Oooo I love it!! You could literally have any colour hair and still look amazing."

There's no denying Dianne loves to switch up her look, she often shares hairstyling tips with her fans – so this new podcast sounds more than perfect! She'll be going back to her roots as she invites celebrity guests to join her in the virtual salon.

The dancer showed off her blonde look

Available weekly the 12-episode series will host a number of well-known faces as they join the TV star for a look back at their hairstyles throughout the years, before embarking on a new do. Just like a regular trip to the hairdresser, Dianne's virtual cutting room will be home to defining hair moments, informal chat and the latest from the lives of her guests.

Speaking about her venture, Dianne said in a statement: "I am so excited to be launching my very own podcast with BBC Sounds, Di's Salon! I will be inviting celebrities to join me in the cutting room for a chat and a new do - everyone knows that you do all your best talking with your hairdresser. Bring on the hair dye, kirby grips, hairspray and wigs!"

