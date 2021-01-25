Gwen Stefani's fiancé Blake Shelton is completely unrecognisable with long hair

Gwen Stefani's fiancé, Blake Shelton, is one of country music's most famous stars. But even his most dedicated fans would have struggled to recognise the singer in his latest Instagram photo! Blake, 44, took to social media to share a throwback photo taken when he and his friends were "still kids in Nashville just trying to make it". "So crazy how it's already 25 years or more later," he admitted.

In the photo, Blake can be seen on the far right, with long dark hair past his shoulders and a heavy fringe. "The hair!" one fan remarked, while another told the star: "The mullet is awesome!" A third joked: "The hair happening here is impressive."

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals Blake Shelton's proposal nearly didn't happen

Blake's retro hairstyle isn’t the only memory that has been putting a smile on his fans' faces recently. In an interview with his The Voice co-star Kelly Clarkson on her talk show, the star spoke about his experience performing at pageants just so he could sing in the talent portion.

"My mom would enter me into pageants. Literally pageants ... so I could sing in the talent portion," he said. "But then you would also have to do the evening wear..."

Blake Shelton looked unrecognisable in the throwback photo

The country star previously spoke about his pageant past on Live with Kelly and Ryan, adding that he was only seven or eight years old at the time.

"Why would you bring that up on national television?" Blake joked with the hosts, before adding, "I hated it so much that I almost didn't want to be a singer anymore. I was like, 'Mom, I'm good. I don't like singing. I changed my mind.'

The country singer used to compete in pageants

"It's embarrassing. You get beat up when you go to school, 'You were in a pageant haha,'" he added. "I would hit them and then I would get beat up."

