Gwen Stefani with pencil-thin eyebrows and hair rollers has to be seen to be believed

Gwen Stefani never ceases to amaze with her edgy, forward-thinking sense of style, so when she shared a photo of herself in hair rollers and with a nineties skinny brow, fans weren't sure what to think.

The Voice judge wore an Adidas tracksuit in the Instagram Stories picture recently and was grinning at the camera with her hair rolled up on top of her head and a scarf tied around it.

Her eyebrows were drawn on with a pencil and she was carrying an enormous vanity case. The epic snapshot was a throwback and emphasised Gwen's impressive style evolution.

WATCH: The Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love story - they're adorable

Because the singer's fashion has moved with the times, and while she might still love a tracksuit, she now favours a far fuller brow.

Gwen has previously opened up about her personal style and how it's changed but admits there is a staple in her wardrobe which she's always loved.

"I pretty much only wore tank tops my whole life," she told Vogue. "I just think they look cool."

Gwen has come a long way

Gwen was the only female in the band No Doubt and that influenced her style too.

"I had to be a little bit tomboy and a little bit glamorous," she revealed to the fashion publication.

Of course, Gwen is now a successful solo artist and a fashion icon in her own right and she still likes to have fun experimenting with different looks - for herself and her fiancé Blake Shelton.

Gwen always manages to look glamorous

During the COVID-19 lockdown she came to his rescue when he had a hair nightmare.

Blake appeared on Ellen recently and admitted he tried to dye his own salt and pepper locks but it went wrong.

"So we ordered some Just For Men and I tried that for a while and I wasn't doing it right," he said. "It had too much colour, it was like blue or purple or something."

Gwen and Blake have been together five years

Luckily Gwen came to the rescue and helped him restore his colour.

"I’m not opposed to having her [Gwen] colour my hair again," he said. "If it makes her happy I'm cool with it."

