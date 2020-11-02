Gwen Stefani wows with Rapunzel-inspired hair and a fringe in gothic photoshoot The Voice judge got engaged to Blake Shelton at the end of October

Gwen Stefani is renowned for changing her appearance and has rocked many different hairstyles over the years.

So during the Halloween weekend, we knew we could expect an impressive costume from The Voice judge – and she didn't disappoint!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Gwen shared a photo of herself wearing a black lace dress, looking completely different with super long white hair and a fringe, as she posed in a gothic-inspired photoshoot.

What's more, the bride-to-be even wore a black veil to complete her outfit.

Gwen's gothic bride look was more than fitting, since the No Doubt singer announced her engagement to Blake Shelton just days before Halloween.

The celebrity couple have been on cloud nine since announcing the happy news, which comes five years after they began dating.

Gwen Stefani as a gothic bride - complete with a veil and long hair

Gwen and Blake have been enjoying spending quality time with each other during the pandemic, and spent the majority of the lockdown at the singer's ranch in Oklahoma.

The pair were joined by Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, who have a close bond with their stepdad-to-be.

Gwen got engaged to Blake Shelton at the end of October

Kingston – who has his own Instagram account – was one of the first to like the announcement on social media, and it has been reported that all three boys were involved in helping Blake find the perfect ring.

Gwen previously opened up about just how much Blake helps out with her children during an appearance on the Today show.

Gwen and Blake have been dating for five years

Talking to Hoda Kotb, who asked if she thought he would make a good father, Gwen replied: "He is a good dad, actually. He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' So it's hard. I got three boys."

Blake has a close bond with Gwen's three sons

Fans had been hoping Gwen and Blake would get engaged for months before the announcement, and Ellen DeGeneres recently asked the country singer when he was going to pop the question during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

