Jennifer Garner thrills fans with brutally honest video of morning makeover The actress has three children

Jennifer Garner knows how to get real when it comes to her morning makeovers!

The star, 48, thrilled fans when she shared exactly what she looks like post-workout and pre-hair and makeup in a very honest Instagram post.

Jennifer hit record bare-faced and sporting wild hair as she chatted to her followers about what she was about to do.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner gets brutally honest about her morning beauty regime

"Good morning," she said as she pulled her hands through her tangled locks. "I have to be glam in about, I don't know, 30 seconds and I have a ways to go."

As she rubbed her eyes she then announced: "But I've finished my workout! Yes. So join me in the shower. It's Virtue day."

Jennifer then proceeded to showcase exactly how she uses the Virtue Labs hair products to take her tresses from drab to fab.

Jennifer has been missing her red carpet glam squad

Her fans and friends loved her down-to-earth video and writer Erin Foster wrote: "Glad to see I'm not the only one who starts sweating when I'm getting ready."

Others commented: "This video is so fun and your hair looks awesome."

Jennifer recently surprised fans when she shared a photo of herself with a bowl cut hairstyle from her childhood.

She also had her followers in hysterics when she posted a video of her disastrous attempts at harvesting sunflower seeds.

Jennifer and her three children

The actress clearly doesn't take herself too seriously which delights her 9.8 million Instagram followers.

In addition to finding time to work out, make adorable videos, create Pretend Cooking Shows, and care for her chickens, Jennifer is also a doting mum-of-three.

She shares Violet, 14, Seraphina, twelve, and Samuel, eight, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Jennifer has been sharing her lockdown experiences with her fans

Over the past few months, the Hollywood star has been keeping fans updated on her family's experience in lockdown.

During a virtual interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, she admitted they've all had their "moments" during lockdown, but that all in all, "they have been great".

"They're cleaning the house and helping out and they've been really good," she added.

