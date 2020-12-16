Jennifer Garner showcases gorgeous new haircut - and fans love it The actress switched up her look with fantastic results

Jennifer Garner shared a sweet, charitable video on Instagram on Wednesday - but fans were dazzled by her new haircut.

The Peppermint actress was reading a Christmas story to several groups of schoolchildren via Zoom, and in the process showed off her freshly layered look.

Jennifer explained what she was doing in the caption which accompanied the post. "I've been zooming with schools to try and make up for almost a year of missed @savethechildren site visits," she wrote.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner stuns with new haircut and she's compared to Jennifer Aniston

"Update: teachers are still brilliant out there, and kids are definitely still adorable, enthusiastic, and learning. I cannot wait to visit our families in person again, but until then - Nice Lists all over the place, Santa! (They all love your book, @jimmyfallon!)"

While her fans loved her enthusiasm and kindness they also loved her hair!

"Bangs," wrote one, while another said: "The hair! We love."

One follower compared her to none-other-than Jennifer Aniston.

"Loving the hair," they wrote. "Giving me 2014 jen vibes."

Jennifer sported a cute sleek style just a few years ago

Her tresses were clearly a hit, and a far cry from the recent throwback photo she shared on Instagram.

In the childhood snapshot, Jennifer had a short cut and blunt fringe and it cost just $8.

"Sometimes the 8 dollar haircut worked. Sometimes it didn’t," she wrote.

Jennifer's down-to-earth character has earned her a whole host of loyal fans and when she hit the 10million mark she celebrated with a swimsuit video she swore she'd never post.

Jennifer had short hair as a child

One clip was from her show Alias and showed the star glamorously emerging from a pool in slow motion, wearing a tiny blue bikini and slipping on a pair of high heels.

The other was a little - or a lot - more realistic and showed her stumbling out of the water in a knee-length wetsuit and shoving her feet into a pair of UGG slippers!

The video was met with a lot of laughter and a lot of love!

