Tracee Ellis Ross looks unreal with almost floor-length hair for special tribute The Black-ish star channelled her inner Cher

Tracee Ellis Ross paid a special tribute to Cher on Thursday in honour of her 75th birthday – and she looked sensational while doing so.

The daughter of Diana Ross posted several clips of herself on Instagram rocking almost floor-length, straight black hair in homage to the singer.

Tracee's clips are from when she dressed up as Cher for an episode of her show, Black-ish, and see her messing around backstage, flipping her long locks from side to side.

Another clip sees Tracee sporting some extra-long fake eyelashes, and a third shows her dressed in a beautiful, shimmery gold dress with thigh split rehearsing on stage.

Captioning the post, Tracee sweetly wrote: "Happy birthday @cher! While I had fun dressing up as you on #blackish, there will never be another!"

Tracee's fans were blown away by her transformation, with one commenting: "Ok, but that wig!" A second said: "I mean, this is actually really spot on." A third added: "I'm liking the hair!"

Tracee looked gorgeous with her super long hair

It was only a couple of days ago that Tracee showcased another new hairstyle, this time rocking a sleek bob on the cover of Marie Claire. Tracee's hair fell just below her jawline and perfectly accentuated her killer cheekbones as she posed in a fluffy purple top.

But perhaps our favourite makeover of Tracee's has to be from her adorable toddler niece.

Fun-loving Tracee recently shared the most amazing video of herself letting the little girl draw all over her face with a bright pink lipstick.

Tracee displayed another bold new hairstyle this week

The star laughed and encouraged her young relative to use her as a drawing board and even called her, "my new makeup artist".

Tracee explained more in the caption of the post she shared on Instagram: "Meet my new makeup artist! My niece Everlee found my little zip pouch in my purse.

"So we went through it all and she emptied the contents (including tampons...which she hooked into my straps) and she generously and beautifully did my make-up."

