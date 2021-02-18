Kelly Osbourne sparks huge fan reaction with hair change in latest selfie The 36-year-old looks incredible

Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram with a new selfie this week – and she looks absolutely beautiful.

The 36-year-old's fans rushed to comment on the photo, which saw her looking straight down the camera.

Kelly wore her silver mid-length hair around her shoulders and opted for a brown smokey eye and nude lips. "First time I have worn my hair down in months!!! Thoughts???" she asked her 2.3 million followers.

The comments section was quickly inundated with compliments for the star. "You're actual perfection!!" one fan noted, while a second added: "Omg!!!!!!!!!!! So pretty!" A third remarked: "Makes you look younger, so beautiful."

Kelly stunned fans last year when she revealed she had lost 85lbs – a transformation that was the result of a physical and mental overhaul following gastric sleeve surgery.

Kelly was inundated with compliments after sharing her latest selfie

In August, she told Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that she didn't care who knew about the operation. "I had surgery," she said. "I did it, I’m proud of it… I did the gastric sleeve."

Kelly went on to explain: "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.

"I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn't have a gastric bypass.

The star revealed last year that she had lost 85lbs

"The kind of surgery I had… if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction."

Kelly - who has been open about her addictions in the past - added: "What people don’t realise is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat which is a huge problem for me."

