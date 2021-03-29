Katy Perry's hair transformation gets fans talking It's one of her best looks yet.

It’s no secret that Katy Perry is a hair chameleon.

MORE: Orlando Bloom reveals how he and Katy Perry first bonded over a cheeseburger

The new mom has proven many times that she can wear just about any hair hue and style and nail it. Still, fans went wild when the Firework singer revealed her latest glam look - a chic platinum blonde curly bob that gave us old Hollywood and major Marilyn Monroe vibes to boot.

Katy wowed fans with her new platinum blonde bob

In a photo Katy shared on Instagram of her new ‘do, she stuns in a pink puffed-sleeved dress adorned with crystallized strips. The music star also flashed a flirty wink and blew a kiss in the set of polaroids. The hairstyle, coiffed by hairstylist Rick Henry, and Katy’s on-trend dress were for her hosting duties on American Idol.

“Idol tonight! it’s getting real y’all,” Katy captioned the photo. “I’ll be live tweeting again and the edits are still weird but u [love] it and you’re welcome.” Fans and Katy’s friends went wild over her look, with one follower writing, “Marilyn Monroe everyone.” Another added, “Okay bye you are so gorgeous.”

RELATED: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's two colourful homes to raise baby Daisy

Thousands more chimed in, with one adding, “You look stunning!” while another replied, “Omg you’re gorgeous!”

In addition to her role on American Idol, news recently surfaced regarding Katy and a possible upcoming announcement. The Waking Up in Vegas songstress might actually be doing just that next year when she reportedly starts a new residency in Las Vegas..

The mom-of-one will reportedly take up residency at the new Resorts World casino in Sin City. The venue can host 5,000 people and will run in partnership with promoter giants AEG.

Billboard first revealed the news, although further details have not yet been released.

Resorts World is set to open this summer, and there is speculation that Katy's residency will kick off at the end of this year, and run into the new year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.